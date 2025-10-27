Caesars Entertainment and AGS unveil exclusive Egyptian-themed slots

Caesars Entertainment and AGS are celebrating as they launch two exclusive slot titles, Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis.

This comes after the duo have launched three other games together this year, with the year prior (2024) seeing Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey at Caesars Atlantic City which marked the first-ever omnichannel launch of an AGS slot title online and in-person.

Today, we celebrate with @playAGS, the launch of two exclusive slot titles: Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis. The new never-before-played games are now live across @Caesarsicasino, Horseshoe Online Casino and @CaesarsSports in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia… pic.twitter.com/t4Z3eoZwSO — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) October 24, 2025

The games are live across Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Ontario, as well as on casino floors at Caesars destinations in Atlantic City, including Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City and Harrah’s Atlantic City.

Caesars and AGS utilize two influencers in launch moment

The introduction of the titles was kicked off by local social media influencer, NJ Slot Guy, who had the ceremonial first spin moment at Caesars Atlantic City. The companies have focused on these new-age celebrities, as the lifestyle influencer Imani Harris from Philadelphia will showcase a pyramid-style Plink installation inspired by the two new games. This will stay on display at Caesars’ Atlantic City properties for the coming weeks.

“The launch of these two exclusive titles is the latest milestone in our ongoing effort to blend the online and in-person casino experience across our empire,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital in a press release.

“We’d like to thank our great partners at AGS, who’ve helped us bring five exclusive titles to our online casino players in 2025, each representing the premium experience we’re proud to offer our player base.”

Both of the games are part of AGS’ ‘Triple Coin Treasure’ series where players are transported to the heart of ancient Egypt. The titles also feature a 3×5 reel layout with 40 paylines and include aspects like Scarab Prizes, Wild Coins and Pot Bonuses that trigger special rounds.

“AGS is focused on bringing the energy of land-based favorites into the digital world in ways that drive real engagement,” said Zoe Ebling, Vice President of Interactive at AGS.

“Our continued partnership with Caesars and this kind of launch event truly cements AGS’ commitment to offering high-quality gaming experiences to players across both platforms.”

Featured Image: Via Caesars Entertainment press