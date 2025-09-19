FanDuel and Delaware North announce partnership in West Virginia

Global betting brand FanDuel has announced a partnership with Delaware North for an exclusive agreement at the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort location in West Virginia.

The Charleston region’s biggest venue for entertainment and gaming will benefit from the deal between the hospitality giant and one of the leading lights in sports and betting in the United States.

FanDuel and Dakota North announce partnership deal

“We love working with FanDuel and are very proud to be partnered together in West Virginia,” Delaware North’s Chief Interactive Gaming Officer Lee Terfloth said.

Delaware North is known for catering to the biggest event contracts in global sports, with a reported half a billion guests across three continents. The location in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, also serves 150 hotel rooms, and the casino boasts slot machines, table games, poker, an online casino, and a greyhound track.

FanDuel’s Business Development Senior Vice President Jonathan Edson said of the deal, “Delaware North has been a respected name in gaming and hospitality for decades, and they are an ideal partner as we continue to operate in West Virginia.”

The deal does mention that FanDuel will continue to provide sportsbook offerings in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

“This partnership represents the best of what Delaware North strives for, bringing trusted, innovative experiences to our customers – and FanDuel is an incredible ally in that mission,” concluded Terfloth.

FanDuel active across the latter half of 2025

FanDuel has been active in 2025 in launching new partnerships and exploring new ways to offer wagering to consumers. As we reported, CME Group and the gambling brand announced a new collaboration that enters the realm of prediction markets.

At the time of the deal, Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have created this innovative partnership, which will operate a non-clearing FCM. Together, our event-based products will appeal to the growing public interest in markets, and we will provide education to attract a new generation of potential traders not active in derivatives today.”

The move comes as FanDuel has two new products to rush in the new NFL season, their Bet Protect program and a number of offerings via the company’s new FanDuel Picks app.

Bet Protect is similar to the substitute bet guarantees seen with the likes of BetFair, Paddy Power, and Bet365 that relate to a player’s injury.

It adds an added incentive to bets when a player is removed from the field of play in prop and straight bets in the first quarter of an NFL game. These bets will still qualify officially as a loss, but the user betting on the outcome will receive a bonus bet to cover the injury.

We're putting the power of the sportsbook in your hands this NFL season with YourWay 🔥 🔵 Adjust lines

🔵 Customize player props

🔵 Instant odds on exclusive bets

The other big reveal from the betting titan is the FanDuel Picks app, which is a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports selection option for those who love the fantasy side of the NFL.

Those registering to try the app for the first time and who stake $5, will, according to the advertisement, receive $60 in bonus credit to use the app.

“Just in time for NFL season, we are excited to bring fans a social way to engage with the sports and athletes they love with the launch of FanDuel Picks,” said Rob Cullen, FanDuel Picks General Manager.

The app is available in seventeen states, including; Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured image: Mardi Gras Casino & Resort.