FanDuel picks. FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks

Gambling company FanDuel has launched a new fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks, in time for the NFL season.

Launched by FanDuel and owned by gambling giant Flutter, FanDuel Picks is a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, bringing a new way for fans to pick their favorite athletes and form fantasy teams ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The new product offers the chance to win up to 1,000x the entry fee, as players build line-ups and guess whether athletes will exceed their projected stats during games throughout the season.

Newcomers to FanDuel who play $5 will get $60 in bonus funds as an incentive to try out the new fantasy sports offering.

“Just in time for NFL season, we are excited to bring fans a social way to engage with the sports and athletes they love with the launch of FanDuel Picks,” said Rob Cullen, FanDuel Picks General Manager.

“The ‘more’ or ‘less’ selection model offers a streamlined fantasy sports experience, and we look forward to offering our customers another way to interact with games this season.”

How does FanDuel Picks work?

You can download FanDuel Picks on iOS and Android in 17 states across the US. To get started, users can pick between three and six players, then predict ‘more’ or ‘less’ on the players’ projected stats ahead of a game. You can set a contest entry amount to officially enter your guesses.

You’ll then earn points for every correct selection for your players. Customers with the highest score win a share of the prize pool, funded by the mandatory entry amounts.

FanDuel Picks is now available on Android and iOS across 17 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. It joins other FanDuel products, like FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino, as well as a recently launched event contracts platform.

Featured image: FanDuel

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more.

