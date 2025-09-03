FanDuel launches Bet Protect program to spare bettors from early injury impact

FanDuel has launched its Bet Protect program, allowing users to stay in the NFL game in the event of an early injury to a player.

Customers are now in line to receive bonus bets in return for an NFL player prop if the player they wager on picks up an injury in the first quarter of the NFL game.

Ahead of the new NFL regular season, the leading sportsbook and daily fantasy sports operator has introduced the incentive to offset the risk of early injuries impacting bettors’ activity, in line with similar provisions from rival companies.

These include DraftKings’ Early Exit program (which covers the first half) and Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play Policy, which is used for the NBA Playoff games.

How will FanDuel Bet Protect work?

FanDuel Bet Protect will refund NFL player prop bets in the form of Bonus Bets in the following ways:



Straight Bets: If a player prop bet (e.g., yards, touchdowns) is placed and the player is injured in the first quarter, FanDuel refunds the bet as Bonus Bets within 24 hours.

Parlays/Same Game Parlays (SGP): If the injured player’s prop is the only losing leg, FanDuel re-prices the bet with new odds and pays out in Bonus Bets if the remaining legs win.

Eligibility: The program automatically applies to eligible NFL player prop bets. No opt-in is required.

Settlement: Bets qualifying for Bet Protect are still marked as a loss in the “My Bets” section after the game, but Bonus Bets are issued for qualifying wagers.

FanDuel has also launched a new fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks, in time for the new NFL season.

FanDuel Picks is a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, bringing a new way for fans to pick their favorite athletes and form fantasy teams ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The service offers the chance to win up to 1,000 times the entry fee, with new users who deposit $5 to receive $60 in bonus funds as an incentive to try out the new fantasy sports offering.

