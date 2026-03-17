Home Entain renews Inspired partnership adding virtual sports titles and upgraded soccer

Entain renews Inspired partnership adding virtual sports titles and upgraded soccer

Entain and Inspired virtual soccer betting game inside stadium simulation with players and sportsbook branding for online betting partnership.

Entain has renewed its long-running partnership with Inspired Entertainment, locking in a new multi-year agreement that keeps the betting group stocked with Inspired’s virtual sports content while adding fresh titles to the lineup.

The deal, announced Monday (March 16), means Entain brands around the world will continue offering Inspired’s virtual sports portfolio across both online and retail channels. As part of the new agreement, customers will also see an upgraded version of Virtual Soccer with BetBuilder, which the companies plan to release ahead of this year’s soccer World Cup.

Both companies said the partnership extension is about more than maintaining the current catalogue. A series of new virtual sports products are scheduled to roll out later this year as part of a broader expansion of content available across Entain’s international brands.

Entain and Inspired move further into virtual sports

One of the headline additions is the enhanced Virtual Soccer with BetBuilder. Players will be able to combine multiple selections within the same virtual football match, creating more customized bets in a format designed to mirror the flexibility customers have come to expect in traditional sportsbook markets.

Entain says virtual sports are drawing increasing interest across its global customer base. By continuing its close collaboration with Inspired, the company expects to introduce new formats more quickly and expand the range of simulated events available to bettors.

Jamie Crossfield, Sportsbook Director at Entain, said: “Virtual Sports continues to be an important and growing category for our customers globally. Inspired has been a trusted partner for many years, consistently delivering high quality, high performing content across our brands. Extending this partnership enables us to build on that success while offering even more compelling entertainment through new products like the enhanced Virtual Soccer with BetBuilder.”

The partnership comes as Entain continues to refresh its sportsbook products more broadly. The company has recently introduced new digital features designed to streamline navigation, improve bet discovery and create a smoother overall betting experience. It has also been expanding BetBuilder-style functionality in other areas, including a horse racing Bet Builder that has been rolled out in Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops.

Inspired, meanwhile, has been building out its own virtual sports pipeline. The supplier recently announced three additional virtual games covering hockey, basketball and esports, part of an effort to diversify the types of simulated events available to operators and players.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired, said: “We are delighted to extend our successful global partnership with Entain. Our relationship has been built on collaboration, performance and innovation. The introduction of our upgraded Virtual Soccer with BetBuilder, an industry first, reflects our commitment to delivering differentiated, high-impact products that drive engagement and long-term growth for our partners.”

Entain brands include bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, Sportingbet and PartyCasino, while Inspired supplies technology, hardware and gaming content to licensed operators globally, spanning virtual sports, interactive products and retail gaming systems.

Featured image: Entain / Inspired Entertainment via press release

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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