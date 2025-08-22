Home Inspired Entertainment announces three virtual sports games for hockey, basketball, and esports

Inspired Entertainment announces the launch of three virtual sports games, available via bet365.

The three games, V-Play NHL, NBA Re-Play, and Re-Play eSports, will be available to play on desktop and mobile via bet365. Inspired promises players the latest in gaming developments, including cutting-edge motion capture, modern animation techniques, and more.

V-Play NHL is an officially licensed product with the NHL, meaning it features real teams and logos for extra authenticity. The same can be said for NBA Re-Play, officially licensed by both the NBA and the NBPA and using archive footage for an extra dose of reality.

In a slight departure from traditional sports, Re-Play eSports offers fast, always-on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) virtual gameplay, based on official tournament archive footage. The virtual e-sports game is backed with in-game data and video feeds for a realistic experience for users.

The wider virtual sports landscape

All three apps offer in-game betting opportunities for their players and are part of a growing number of officially licensed North American virtual sports products available through bet365.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with bet365 through the launch of these groundbreaking products,” said Brooks Pierce, President & CEO of Inspired. “With V-Play NHL, NBA Re-Play, and Re-Play eSports, we continue to redefine what’s possible in virtual sports, delivering high-quality, immersive content that resonates with both fans and bettors.”

The launch highlights the ongoing focus from bet365 to expand in the US, with a clear focus here on American sports, teams, and pastimes.

“Inspired continues to lead the way in virtual sports innovation,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “With compelling visuals, official league integrations, and thrilling gameplay, these titles are set to be a major hit with our global audience.”

All three products are now live on bet365’s global platform, available on both desktop and mobile.

Featured image: Inspired Entertainment

