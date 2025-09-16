Entain details new sportsbook features to enhance customer experience

Entain has unveiled a range of new features as part of its ‘product innovation strategy’ to enhance its betting offerings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

The tools, aimed at improving the customer experience, include faster withdrawals, new BetBuilder technology, live same-game parlays, app improvements, and localized features for specific markets.

Entain has detailed that the developments further evidence the company’s commitment to delivering the best betting experience for players through engaging, seamless, and localized interfaces.

The fresh launch for the parent company of BetMGM, Ladbrokes, and Coral comes just weeks after it confirmed positive half-year results, with 7% year-on-year growth, reaching £2.63 billion ($3.59b).

Despite the uplift, Entain will need to set aside around $100 million due to pending fines from the Australian watchdog AUSTRAC.

Key enhancements to Entain’s betting products

Beyond the headings of what the international betting operator is improving, the company has provided specifics on how customers will receive a better experience.

It states that 90% of withdrawals are now processed within a minute, delivering a frictionless service.

Its gaming offering continues to expand with around 150 new titles launched monthly and 20% of those available on early-access, while roughly 40 million coins have been redeemed on the rewards system.

Other key highlights include BetMGM’s partnership with Angstrom to deliver live same-game parlays for MLB and NFL, with NBA to follow in due course. This has allowed for real-time bet tracking on Apple devices for added functionality.

Entain’s proprietary soccer BetBuilder is said to have driven an 80% increase in pre-game turnover and doubled its share of turnover to 12% in markets where it’s available. Similarly, localized features in Brazil have unlocked an enhanced soccer betting experience through Fantasy Markets, AccaBoost, in-play soccer BetBuilder, and Stats Pro.

On the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, the Quacca Bar has provided a seamless option to place various wagers, including BetBuilders, without leaving the app or changing menus. It has been popular with users.

Entain Chief Technology Officer, Satty Bhens, stated:

“Our Sportsbook product has never been stronger. We’ve closed the gap and are now pivoting from catching up to going beyond.

“From live single-game parlays in the US to in-play BetBuilders in Europe and Brazil, we’re upgrading player experiences while modernising our trading back office. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve as we continue to lead the industry in product innovation.”

Image credit: Entain