Home Positive Entain financial report soured by $100 million fine fund

Positive Entain financial report soured by $100 million fine fund

AUSTRAC accuses Entain of failing to stop $152M in suspicious gambling activity. Entain purple logo on top of blurred image of smartphone and gambling memorabilia

Entain, the owner of major bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral, has posted a new financial report for the 2025 interim results. This counts up to June 30, 2025, or the first six months of the year. Often, you’ll see quarterly reporting; Entain is providing a half-year report.

It’s seen growth across a wide range of its gambling outlets. Overall, it saw a rise of 7% year-on-year, reaching £2.63 billion. A good portion of this is thanks to its 50/50 ownership from BetMGM’s online offerings.

Speaking in the press release, Stella David, CEO, said:

“I am delighted by the ongoing momentum and strong performance that both Entain and BetMGM have delivered in H1 2025.

“Entain’s transformation journey is well underway, gathering pace, and is supported by our high-quality portfolio of iconic brands with podium positions in attractive markets.

“Our business is getting stronger, fitter and faster, with these results reinforcing our confidence in driving sustainable underlying growth and generating more than £0.5bn of cash annually in the medium term.”

Entain forced to set aside $100 million for potential fines

Despite a positive report, the Ladbrokes owner will have to set aside $100 million for the Australian watchdog, Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).

Entain has been found to allow and exploit 17 high-risk customers to play at its casinos. This is to the tune of $152 million, which the Australian Financial Review reports stems from potential money laundering happening thanks to a lack of due diligence.

Of course, Entain fired back, claiming that this is an “accounting measure” that isn’t an accurate representation of what the final fine could be. Speaking in the AFR, an Entain spokesperson said:

“This is purely an accounting measure and does not reflect what a potential penalty might be.

“We are currently in early-stage mediation, and there is no further update until those discussions have concluded.”

Entain has actually lost some of its senior executive team since AUSTRAC ended the investigation. These include Dean Shannon, now ex-Australian and New Zealand CEO for the company, as well as others like the general manager of ownership and participation, and the managing director for Entain’s New Zealand arm.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

BGC logo / The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has taken aim at former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting proposals to hike gambling tax to raise funds to address child poverty. 
BGC slams Gordon Brown over UK gambling tax hike plan backed by IPPR
Graeme Hanna
PFF launches new app that claims it has same info as NFL teams
Joel Loynds
Research group expects to see online poker industry hit $37.19 billion by 2030
Joel Loynds
Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect arrested after multi-agency investigation
Suswati Basu
Yggdrasil and ALL IN announcement image
Yggdrasil announces new partnership with ALL IN 
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

BGC logo / The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has taken aim at former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting proposals to hike gambling tax to raise funds to address child poverty. 
Gambling

BGC slams Gordon Brown over UK gambling tax hike plan backed by IPPR
Graeme Hanna1 hour

The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has taken aim at former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting proposals to hike gambling tax to raise funds to address child poverty. ...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.