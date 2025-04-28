Languagesx
Casinos seen as crucial for Thailand's Entertainment Complex Bill, poll suggests

Casinos seen as crucial for Thailand’s Entertainment Complex Bill, poll suggests

Casinos seen as crucial for Thailand’s Entertainment Complex Bill, poll suggests. Cityscape of Bangkok

Nearly half the people surveyed in the latest Nida Poll reportedly think Thailand’s controversial Entertainment Complex Bill won’t pass unless it includes casinos.

According to the survey, conducted between April 21 and 23, found that 46% of respondents believe the bill would likely be rejected if the casino component were removed. At the same time, 33% said they think the bill would still pass without it.

Thailand Entertainment Complex Bill poll. A pie chart showing public opinion on Thailand's Entertainment Complex Bill based on a Nida Poll. 46% believe the bill would be rejected if casinos are not included, 33% believe it would pass without casinos, 19% think it would be impossible to pass without casinos, and 2% are not interested or have no opinion. The chart is color-coded in red, blue, light blue, and white.
Public opinion splits over Thailand’s Entertainment Complex Bill. Credit: ReadWrite / Data from Nida poll

While 19% of those surveyed felt it would be impossible to remove the casino component altogether, and 2% admitted they weren’t interested in the issue at all.

The poll surveyed 1,310 people from across the country, all aged 18 and over, with a mix of education levels, jobs, and incomes. It was conducted after the government decided to pull back on pushing the Entertainment Complex Bill through parliament, following strong backlash from several groups.

Poll shows Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party faces opposition over casinos stance

Adding to the issue, Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob made headlines when he spoke out against casinos during a House meeting, even though the government had already put the bill’s deliberation on hold.

According to the results, around 35.8% of respondents supported Chaichanok’s stance against casinos. Around 28% saw it as just his personal opinion, and 22% believed he was simply aligning with public sentiment, noting that he would ultimately back whatever position his party officially took.

Another 29% thought there was more to it, seeing his opposition as a strategic political move, suggesting the Bhumjaithai Party might be trying to boost its bargaining power.

About one in five people thought the ruling Pheu Thai Party would manage to push through the casino-entertainment complex plan. But around 17% weren’t so sure, saying they didn’t think the project would ever happen.

Meanwhile, another 16% saw Chaichanok’s announcement as a clear sign that their coalition partner wasn’t really on board with the bill.

When it came to political unity, there was plenty of scepticism. About 9% felt it was a warning that the Bhumjaithai Party might be getting ready to break away from the alliance. And roughly 10.84% believed tensions were already brewing within Bhumjaithai itself.

Featured image: Canva

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu

