Home Booming Games confirms key partnership with 32Red

Booming Games confirms key partnership with 32Red

Official image to confirm Booming Games' UK partnership with 32Red / Booming Games has entered into a partnership with 32Red which will see the company’s significant portfolio of titles added to the online casino site.

Booming Games has entered into a partnership with 32Red which will see the company’s significant portfolio of titles added to the online casino site. 

Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win, Burning Classics, and more will now receive exposure to a much wider audience, providing a strategic breakthrough for Booming Games in the United Kingdom market. 

That expansion is crucial, given the UK’s reputation as a highly engaged and regulated space, following on from Booming’s arrival in other key markets in Malta, Italy, and Sweden.

The deal provides mutual benefit, with 32Red continuing to deliver for its users with best-in-class offerings from top-level content developers, with this partnership has been tipped to increase player engagement and retention. 

“We’re very pleased to partner with Booming Games and bring their high-quality content to our players,” said Allana Hart, Senior Casino Content Manager at 32Red. 

“We’re always looking to enhance our offering with providers who share our commitment to excellence and innovation. This collaboration adds real value to our platform, and we look forward to seeing how our players engage with Booming’s impressive portfolio.”

32Red is now owned by France’s FDJ United, following the lottery and betting operator’s recent acquisition of the Kindred Group. 

Exposure to a wider audience

Aaron Axisa, Head of Sales at Booming Games, said of the continued growth for the content provider: ”We’re thrilled to partner with 32Red, a leading name in the UK gaming market.”

“This collaboration allows us to bring our high-quality, innovative slots to a wider audience, and we’re confident that 32Red players will enjoy our engaging titles.”

Since its launch in 2014, Booming Games has introduced hundreds of titles, mostly online slot offerings, with the creation of two new titles every month.

Last month, the developer confirmed a partnership with World Star Betting, expanding its presence in the African online gaming sector.  

That deal opened up access to Booming’s portfolio for players in Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Uganda, and Zambia via World Star Betting’s website and mobile app.  

 

Image credit: Booming Games

