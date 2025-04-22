Videoslots hit with SEK 12 million fine over player protection failures

The Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) has issued a formal warning, as well as a SEK 12 million ($1.3 million) fine, to Videoslots for failing to meet its duty of care obligations regarding excessive gambling.

The decision comes after an investigation revealed that the operator did not act quickly or effectively enough to address signs of harmful gambling behavior for a number of users.

The regulator cited the company’s lack of timely intervention and insufficient follow-up on already implemented measures as key breaches of Chapter 14, Section 1 of the Swedish Gambling Act.

The aforementioned investigation examined data from a dozen players whose accounts showed significant losses, assessing whether Videoslots had taken the appropriate steps to limit potential gambling-related harm.

From this, the authority concluded that the operator needed to act more proactively and responsibly to protect players.

“Videoslots did not follow up on the measures it had implemented and did not act quickly enough to address the issues,” the regulator stated in its findings.

Although Videoslots argued that it had introduced protective measures and disputed aspects of the decision, the authority found the operator didn’t intervene fast enough, meaning players were clearly at risk.

The company, which runs sites including videoslots.com and videoslots.se, holds a license to offer commercial online gaming in Sweden but this latest enforcement adds to the scrutiny Videoslots has faced in recent months.

As recent as December 2024, the operator received a reduced fine related to anti-money laundering breaches, so the hot water has only continued to rise.

However, the company has also announced a restructuring effort under the newly formed Immense Group umbrella, potentially to change its fortunes for the future.

What this further crackdown on Videoslots suggests is that the Spelinspektionen has certainly reinforced its commitment to monitoring license holders more closely, ensuring that duty of care is not just a policy on paper, but a practice in action.