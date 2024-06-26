All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapons, shields, and seals added in the DLC

Shadow of the Erdtree might just be the DLC of all DLCs, enhancing the already incredible Elden Ring to even loftier heights.

With the new areas, bosses, and NPCs, there are also a bunch of new weapons, shields, and seals that you can use to enhance your build, potentially making it even stronger than ever before.

To help you out, we’re going to detail each new weapon, shield, and seal, so you can see if any are taking your initial fancy, and then you can go on the hunt to find them.

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapons

Here are all of the Shadow of the Erdtree weapons that have been added with the DLC. This has been separated into weapon type so you can find your preferred section right away.

Throwing Blades

Smithscript Dagger

Daggers

Fire Knight’s Shortsword

Main-gauche

Straight Swords

Stone-Sheathed Sword

Sword of Darkness

Sword of Light

Velvet Sword Of St. Trina

Light Greatswords

Leda’s Sword

Milady

Rellana’s Twinblade

Greatswords

Greatsword of Damnation

Greatsword of Solitude

Lizard Greatsword

Curved Swords

Dancing Blade of Ranah

Falx

Horned Warrior’s Sword

Spirit Sword

Curved Greatswords

Freyja’s Greatsword

Horned Warrior’s Greatsword

Colossal Swords

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword

Fire Knight’s Greatsword

Greatsword of Radahn (Light)

Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)

Moonrithyll’s Knight Sword

Thrusting Swords

Carian Sorcery Sword

Heavy Thrusting Swords

Queelign’s Greatsword

Sword Lance

Backhand Blades

Backhand Blade

Curseblade’s Cirque

Smithscript Cirque

Katanas

Star-Lined Sword

Sword of Night

Great Katanas

Twinblades

Black Steel Twinblade

Euporia

Axes

Death Knight’s Twin Axes

Forked-Tongue Hatchet

Messmer Soldier’s Axe

Smithscript Axe

Greataxes

Bonny Butchering Knife

Deathknight’s Longshaft Axe

Putrescence Cleaver

Hammers

Flowerstone Gavel

Flails

Serpent Flail

Great Hammers

Black Steel Greathammer

Smithscript Greathammer

Colossal Weapons

Anvil Hammer

Bloodfiend’s Arm

Devonia’s Hammer

Gazing Finger

Shadow Sunflower Blossom

Spears

Bloodfiend’s Fork

Smithscript Spear

Swift Spear

Great Spears

Barbed Staff-Spear

Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear

Messmer Soldier’s Spear

Spear of the Impaler

Halberds

Poleblade of the Bud

Spirit Glaive

Reapers

Obsidian Lamina

Whips

Tooth Whip

Fists

Golem Fist

Madding Hand

Pata

Poisoned Hand

Thiollier’s Hidden Needle

Hand-to-Hands

Dane’s Footwork

Dryleaf Arts

Claws

Claws of Night

Beast Claws

Perfume Bottles

Chilling Perfume Bottle

Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle

Firespark Perfume Bottle

Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle

Lightning Perfume Bottle

Light Bows

Bone Bow

Bows

Ansbach’s Longbow

Greatbows

Igon’s Greatbow

Crossbows

Repeating Crossbow

Spread Crossbow

Ballistas

Rabbath’s Cannon

Torches

Nanaya’s Torch

Lamenting Visage

Staffs

Maternal Staff

Staff of the Great Beyond

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree shields

After that pretty hefty list of weapons you can utilize, here are all of the new shields in Shadow of the Erdtree, again separated by their type:

Small Shields

Shield of Night

Smithscript Shield

Medium Shields

Golden Lion Shield

Messmer Soldier Shield

Serpent Crest Shield

Sun Realm Shield

Wolf Crest Shield

Greatshields

Black Steel Greatshield

Verdigris Greatshield

Thrusting Shields

Carian Thrusting Shield

Dueling Shield

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree seals

Finally, we’ve got the new seals added with Shadow of the Erdtree. There is only a few, but worth knowing them all the same.