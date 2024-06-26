All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapons, shields, and seals added in the DLC

Shadow of the Erdtree might just be the DLC of all DLCs, enhancing the already incredible Elden Ring to even loftier heights.
With the new areas, bosses, and NPCs, there are also a bunch of new weapons, shields, and seals that you can use to enhance your build, potentially making it even stronger than ever before.
To help you out, we’re going to detail each new weapon, shield, and seal, so you can see if any are taking your initial fancy, and then you can go on the hunt to find them.
All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapons
Here are all of the Shadow of the Erdtree weapons that have been added with the DLC. This has been separated into weapon type so you can find your preferred section right away.
Throwing Blades
- Smithscript Dagger
Daggers
- Fire Knight’s Shortsword
- Main-gauche
Straight Swords
- Stone-Sheathed Sword
- Sword of Darkness
- Sword of Light
- Velvet Sword Of St. Trina
Light Greatswords
- Leda’s Sword
- Milady
- Rellana’s Twinblade
Greatswords
- Greatsword of Damnation
- Greatsword of Solitude
- Lizard Greatsword
Curved Swords
- Dancing Blade of Ranah
- Falx
- Horned Warrior’s Sword
- Spirit Sword
Curved Greatswords
- Freyja’s Greatsword
- Horned Warrior’s Greatsword
Colossal Swords
- Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword
- Fire Knight’s Greatsword
- Greatsword of Radahn (Light)
- Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)
- Moonrithyll’s Knight Sword
Thrusting Swords
- Carian Sorcery Sword
Heavy Thrusting Swords
- Queelign’s Greatsword
- Sword Lance
Backhand Blades
- Backhand Blade
- Curseblade’s Cirque
- Smithscript Cirque
Katanas
- Star-Lined Sword
- Sword of Night
Great Katanas
- Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana
- Great Katana
- Rakshasa’s Great Katana
Twinblades
- Black Steel Twinblade
- Euporia
Axes
- Death Knight’s Twin Axes
- Forked-Tongue Hatchet
- Messmer Soldier’s Axe
- Smithscript Axe
Greataxes
- Bonny Butchering Knife
- Deathknight’s Longshaft Axe
- Putrescence Cleaver
Hammers
- Flowerstone Gavel
Flails
- Serpent Flail
Great Hammers
- Black Steel Greathammer
- Smithscript Greathammer
Colossal Weapons
- Anvil Hammer
- Bloodfiend’s Arm
- Devonia’s Hammer
- Gazing Finger
- Shadow Sunflower Blossom
Spears
- Bloodfiend’s Fork
- Smithscript Spear
- Swift Spear
Great Spears
- Barbed Staff-Spear
- Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear
- Messmer Soldier’s Spear
- Spear of the Impaler
Halberds
- Poleblade of the Bud
- Spirit Glaive
Reapers
- Obsidian Lamina
Whips
- Tooth Whip
Fists
- Golem Fist
- Madding Hand
- Pata
- Poisoned Hand
- Thiollier’s Hidden Needle
Hand-to-Hands
- Dane’s Footwork
- Dryleaf Arts
Claws
- Claws of Night
Beast Claws
Perfume Bottles
- Chilling Perfume Bottle
- Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle
- Firespark Perfume Bottle
- Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle
- Lightning Perfume Bottle
Light Bows
- Bone Bow
Bows
- Ansbach’s Longbow
Greatbows
- Igon’s Greatbow
Crossbows
- Repeating Crossbow
- Spread Crossbow
Ballistas
- Rabbath’s Cannon
Torches
- Nanaya’s Torch
- Lamenting Visage
Staffs
- Maternal Staff
- Staff of the Great Beyond
All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree shields
After that pretty hefty list of weapons you can utilize, here are all of the new shields in Shadow of the Erdtree, again separated by their type:
Small Shields
- Shield of Night
- Smithscript Shield
Medium Shields
- Golden Lion Shield
- Messmer Soldier Shield
- Serpent Crest Shield
- Sun Realm Shield
- Wolf Crest Shield
Greatshields
- Black Steel Greatshield
- Verdigris Greatshield
Thrusting Shields
- Carian Thrusting Shield
- Dueling Shield
All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree seals
Finally, we’ve got the new seals added with Shadow of the Erdtree. There is only a few, but worth knowing them all the same.
- Dryleaf Seal
- Fire Knight’s Seal
- Spiraltree Seal