All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapons, shields, and seals added in the DLC

Two new enemies and their weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree might just be the DLC of all DLCs, enhancing the already incredible Elden Ring to even loftier heights.

With the new areas, bosses, and NPCs, there are also a bunch of new weapons, shields, and seals that you can use to enhance your build, potentially making it even stronger than ever before.

To help you out, we’re going to detail each new weapon, shield, and seal, so you can see if any are taking your initial fancy, and then you can go on the hunt to find them.

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapons

Here are all of the Shadow of the Erdtree weapons that have been added with the DLC. This has been separated into weapon type so you can find your preferred section right away.

Throwing Blades

  • Smithscript Dagger

Daggers

  • Fire Knight’s Shortsword
  • Main-gauche

Straight Swords

  • Stone-Sheathed Sword
  • Sword of Darkness
  • Sword of Light
  • Velvet Sword Of St. Trina

Light Greatswords

  • Leda’s Sword
  • Milady
  • Rellana’s Twinblade

Greatswords

  • Greatsword of Damnation
  • Greatsword of Solitude
  • Lizard Greatsword

Curved Swords

  • Dancing Blade of Ranah
  • Falx
  • Horned Warrior’s Sword
  • Spirit Sword

Curved Greatswords

  • Freyja’s Greatsword
  • Horned Warrior’s Greatsword

Colossal Swords

Thrusting Swords

  • Carian Sorcery Sword

Heavy Thrusting Swords

  • Queelign’s Greatsword
  • Sword Lance

Backhand Blades

Katanas

  • Star-Lined Sword
  • Sword of Night

Great Katanas

Twinblades

  • Black Steel Twinblade
  • Euporia

Axes

  • Death Knight’s Twin Axes
  • Forked-Tongue Hatchet
  • Messmer Soldier’s Axe
  • Smithscript Axe

Greataxes

  • Bonny Butchering Knife
  • Deathknight’s Longshaft Axe
  • Putrescence Cleaver

Hammers

  • Flowerstone Gavel

Flails

  • Serpent Flail

Great Hammers

  • Black Steel Greathammer
  • Smithscript Greathammer

Colossal Weapons

  • Anvil Hammer
  • Bloodfiend’s Arm
  • Devonia’s Hammer
  • Gazing Finger
  • Shadow Sunflower Blossom

Spears

  • Bloodfiend’s Fork
  • Smithscript Spear
  • Swift Spear

Great Spears

  • Barbed Staff-Spear
  • Bloodfiend’s Sacred Spear
  • Messmer Soldier’s Spear
  • Spear of the Impaler

Halberds

  • Poleblade of the Bud
  • Spirit Glaive

Reapers

  • Obsidian Lamina

Whips

  • Tooth Whip

Fists

  • Golem Fist
  • Madding Hand
  • Pata
  • Poisoned Hand
  • Thiollier’s Hidden Needle

Hand-to-Hands

Claws

  • Claws of Night

Beast Claws

Perfume Bottles

  • Chilling Perfume Bottle
  • Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle
  • Firespark Perfume Bottle
  • Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle
  • Lightning Perfume Bottle

Light Bows

  • Bone Bow

Bows

  • Ansbach’s Longbow

Greatbows

  • Igon’s Greatbow

Crossbows

  • Repeating Crossbow
  • Spread Crossbow

Ballistas

  • Rabbath’s Cannon

Torches

  • Nanaya’s Torch
  • Lamenting Visage

Staffs

  • Maternal Staff
  • Staff of the Great Beyond

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree shields

After that pretty hefty list of weapons you can utilize, here are all of the new shields in Shadow of the Erdtree, again separated by their type:

Small Shields

  • Shield of Night
  • Smithscript Shield

Medium Shields

  • Golden Lion Shield
  • Messmer Soldier Shield
  • Serpent Crest Shield
  • Sun Realm Shield
  • Wolf Crest Shield

Greatshields

  • Black Steel Greatshield
  • Verdigris Greatshield

Thrusting Shields

  • Carian Thrusting Shield
  • Dueling Shield

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree seals

Finally, we’ve got the new seals added with Shadow of the Erdtree. There is only a few, but worth knowing them all the same.

  • Dryleaf Seal
  • Fire Knight’s Seal
  • Spiraltree Seal

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

