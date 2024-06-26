How to get Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Martial arts weapon)

When you think of a Souls game, literally using your hands in combat isn’t exactly the go to for how you think you’ll be defeating bosses.

However, Shadow of the Erdtree introduces martial arts, a way to essentially go weaponless and use your fists of fury instead against Messmer and co.

One way in which you can take advantage of this is by acquiring Dryleaf Arts, one of the ‘weapons’ required to use martial arts.

Like most desirable weapons though, the Dryleaf Arts is a little hidden, so we’ll be revealing exactly how to get it below.

Where to find Dryleaf Arts in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get yourself some martial arts, you have to acquire Dryleaf Arts from none other than Dryleaf Dane.

Now, you won’t have actually seen his name pop up unless you do a very specific gesture, so don’t worry if you’re confused as to who he is.

The gesture in question is called May the Best Win and to get this, you will have to get to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace.

This is located after making your way through the entirety of Castle Ensis, beating the boss that lies in wait at the end.

After making your way through the Castle and out the other side, it’ll be the first Grace so you can’t miss it.

Here will be the Monk’s Missive item, along with what you need, the May the Best Win Gesture.

Equip it and go east until you locate the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace. You’ll notice an NPC that will not speak to you here.

Use the aforementioned Gesture in front of the NPC and you’ll enter a battle with Dryleaf Dane.

Defeat him and the Dryleaf Arts will be given to you as a reward on the ground once you teleport back to the main map.

