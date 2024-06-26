How to get Bloodfiend’s Arm in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Bleed builds in Elden Ring are a fan-favorite, allowing you to deal some serious damage if you get enough hits off.

With Shadow of the Erdtree, there are a bunch of new bleed-based weapons that some are suggesting are better than the ones in the base game.

One in particular that is catching the eye is the Bloodfiend’s Arm since the blood loss buildup stat is over 200 once tweaked.

Below, we’ll teach you how to get Bloodfiend’s Arm in Shadow of the Erdtree so you too can get to using this stat to your advantage.

Where to find Bloodfiend’s Arm in Shadow of the Erdtree

Unlike other top weapons in the Elden Ring DLC, you don’t actually get Bloodfiend’s Arm from a boss. Instead, it can be secured from a basic enemy, albeit a very specific one.

As you might have guessed, it is the Bloodfiend enemy you are after, but there are many variants of these, so you must hone in one the one that is using the Arm as a weapon itself.

The place to find one of these is close to the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace which is very early on in the DLC.

Once you’re here, if you head southwest, you should come across some of these Bloodfiends. However, these ones aren’t the mob you’re after, and instead, you need to move a little easterly into Prospect Town.

Traverse up to the built-up area and continue until you see a group of these enemies sitting down and a magic caster performing spells. The enemy closest to this caster is the Bloodfiend you’re after.

Just clear out the area, killing this specific mob in the process, and you should have Bloodfiend’s Arm.

Now you can go boost it up at the Roundtable Hold and you’ll have a seriously powerful bleed weapon on your hands!

