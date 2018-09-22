The Blockchain Talent Shortage May Be Nearing Its End

If you’ve been wondering why the past few years have been ripe with discussion about the enormous potential of blockchain technology, yet we haven’t seen much investment or progression from major tech companies, you’re not alone—but the discrepancy may be coming from a massive talent shortage that has been plaguing the blockchain community.

Without available, affordable developers, even the best conceptual projects are forced to stay on the backburner, and companies that might otherwise be incentivized to explore the new possibilities of the technology are forced to lay in wait. Thankfully, we may be nearing the end of this massive, industry-spanning shortage.

Why the Shortage Existed

Even companies that don’t like the idea of cryptocurrency can make use of the blockchain in one way or another; they could use it to secure their communications, streamline transactions, or interconnect their users. But without the right people to design, implement, and oversee new blockchain systems, companies can’t make progress.

These are just some of the reasons why that talent shortage has existed:

Blockchain developers tend to work with tech products with high stakes. They may involve financial transactions, or the exchange of sensitive information. That means they’ll either need to work with legal and security experts, or become legal and security experts in their own right. That scares away some promising blockchain developers, and increases the price of development even further for companies that would otherwise like to pursue these types of projects. Future uncertainty. Developers are also thinking about the long-term future. While some recognize blockchain as a fundamental technology for almost every industry in the next several years, others are thinking about the flaws inherent in the system; for example, while blockchain works extraordinarily well for a limited number of users, its cost-saving potential doesn’t scale when you start dealing with millions of transactions happening at once. These developers may recognize that the blockchain can’t be used for everything, and may soon be replaced with an even better ledger-based p2p system.

Why It’s Coming to an End

Fortunately, this talent shortage may soon be coming to an end. These are just some of the motivating factors:

Learning blockchain basics isn’t enough for most companies—they want people who have real, demonstrable experience in solving blockchain problems and/or building new systems. Thankfully, there are more opportunities to earn those credentials in the form of bounties and open problems. For example, for much of its history, Ethereum has offered a “bug bounty” program that has encouraged any developer with blockchain knowledge to find, recognize, and offer solutions for bugs in the system in exchange for a coin-based reward. Now that cryptocurrencies have become more valuable and more commonly accepted, these rewards are even more attractive. Developers see the demand. The high price tag associated with blockchain talent has drawn the most opportunistic developers to learn more about the career opportunities in the blockchain. A few years ago, investing time and energy into blockchain skills was a gamble that wasn’t sure to pay off, but now, it’s a path to a potential goldmine. If you have the skills and experience, there’s nothing keeping you from a high-paying job in this field. With thousands of developers in training, the talent shortage should gradually fade away over the next few years.

Other Challenges on the Horizon

So with the talent shortage in the process of course-correcting, there should be a flood of companies investing more in blockchain and developing new projects, right? Unfortunately, there are a few more challenges to overcome before that can happen, including:

The blockchain remains a highly promising technology for almost every industry, but it has some growing pains to get through before it reaches widespread adoption. Soon, the talent shortage will be a thing of the past, and there will be ample developers prepared to spend their time working on new applications for the technology. From there, it’s only a matter of time before its other hurdles get resolved.