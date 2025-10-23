Popular Search Terms

Unibet parent company Platinum Gaming handed $13M fine by UK regulator over repeated failings

Unibet parent company Platinum Gaming handed $13M fine by UK regulator over repeated failings

Platinum Gaming handed $13M fine by UK regulator over repeated failings. Unibet logo displayed above green poker chips and two red dice on a black background

The UK Gambling Commission has issued a £10 million ($13 million) fine to gambling operator Platinum Gaming.

The British regulator has found that Platinum Gaming has breached anti-money laundering safeguards and has racked up several social responsibility failings across their platforms.

This is the second red flag for Platinum Gaming after the brand was given a substantial fine of £2.9 million ($3.8 million) in 2023 by regulators for the same breaches. Last month, the Dutch gambling regulator also took action against Optdeck Service, the operator of the prominent Unibet brand in the country, slapping it with a €450,000 ($524,160) fine.

Platinum Gaming hit with massive fine

Unibet and UK Bingo, the gaming operator’s flagship platforms, are at the heart of the Gambling Commission’s findings, and both will be forced to undergo revisions of their current responsibilities.

The regulator stated that both will participate in a third-party audit, but the company or institution responsible for processing the reviews of their anti-money laundering and safer gambling policies, procedures, and controls has not been mentioned.

The statement from the British wagering watchdog went into great detail on both the anti-money laundering and responsibility failings to protect consumers.

John Pierce, Commission Director of Enforcement, stated that the Gambling Commission uncovered “serious shortcomings in customer interaction systems, including failures to identify and act on clear markers of harm.”

Platinum Gaming’s policy failings

The anti-money laundering and “terrorist risk” financing of the operator was found to be inappropriate and resulted in accounts prior to 2023, the time of the initial fine, not being suitably closed.

This allowed, said the Gambling Commission, “some customers whose accounts had been blocked to open new accounts and gamble.”

The regulator also highlighted that customer review processes were not flagging possible threats to money laundering, high transaction values, and their gambling policies lacked clarity.

“These included consumers losing thousands within hours or days of registration, repeatedly breaching loss limits, and exhibiting patterns of binge and high-velocity gambling without appropriate intervention,” Pierce continued.

The social responsibility failings, which revolve around support mechanisms for consumers, were also found to be substantially lacking.

The Gambling Commission brought to light the case of an individual who lost £16,000 ($21,000) in the space of three months, and £5,000 ($6,500) in the space of one 24-hour period.

There were three other instances flagged by the regulator stating that Platinum Gaming and its sites failed to contact or put provisions in place to stem problem gambling.

The included “a consumer who lost over £31,000 within nine months, hit their monthly loss limit on six occasions, and demonstrated markers of harm associated with high velocity gambling.”

The other two instances involved an individual maxing out their loss limit within sixteen minutes of registering with their gaming site and another individual who staked £73,000 and lost £4,100 across twenty-three days.

Featured image: Unibet / Canva

Suswati Basu
News Editor

