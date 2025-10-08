Popular Search Terms

UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders

UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders

UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders. A person holding poker chips while playing an online roulette game on a laptop, representing online gambling and betting activity

The United Kingdom Gambling Commission has released updated information on forthcoming rules that will make deposit limits mandatory for all online betting account holders.

The full deposit-limit framework will be delivered by June 30, 2026, and will be tabled by the regulator as further tools to help users manage their finances and set a personal budget for wagering.

UK Gambling Commission’s mandatory deposit limits

Gambling tools have evolved over the course of online betting’s lifecycle in Britain. Lobbyists and political entities have been pushing for further promotion of the tools and their role in setting healthy limits and avoiding illicit or black market sites.

The news from the Gambling Commission is intended to “empower” the consumer, and the changes, say the regulator, will bring consistency and clarity when a user deposits money into a betting account.

Helen Rhodes, Commission Director of Major Policy Projects, said: “Our work will help empower consumers to have greater awareness and control over their gambling.”

A focus is being placed on wagering and transparency for users, with the Gambling Commission stating that Loss Limits and limits based on withdrawals are a part of these mechanisms to enforce accountable gambling.

“These further changes will also bring consistency and clarity for those consumers choosing to set deposit limits, while still supporting gambling businesses to offer customer choice for different forms of limits,” concluded Rhodes.

Key points of the updated limits

The Gambling Commission has, across 2025, announced individual updates to account limits, and a key date in the betting calendar for operators is October 31, 2025.

This is the date when a number of pre-announced changes will begin to impact the current state of play.

They include a “prompt” for consumers who are opening a new account with a betting operator that urges the individual to set a deposit limit.

Further to this, the announcement says operators must remind consumers every six months to review account and transaction information. This could include their profit and loss or a statement of their betting transactions.

The interface of betting operator sites is to be as linear as possible to avoid multiple barriers to account limit setting and contacting customer services to reduce, close an account, or access safer gambling tools.

Finally, betting operators must “action all customer requests to decrease a financial limit immediately,” on request, according to the Gambling Commission’s recent communication.

Suswati Basu
Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News.

