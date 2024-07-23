As you’re making your way through Once Human, you’ll be looking to really stack that inventory so you have enough material to enhance your gear.

Silver is definitely something that is essential here and you’ll have to locate Silver Ore in order to get your hands on some.

However, you may not have come across that many deposits on your travels so here, we’ll reveal where to find Silver Ore in Once Human so you can head straight to it and mine as much as you need.

How to get Silver Ore in Once Human

There are a bunch of places you can pick up Silver Ore in Once Human but one thing stays the same – to acquire it you must mine a Silver Ore deposit.

We recommend that you use a Copper Pickaxe to acquire it as it is far more advantageous, allowing you to gather far more Ore than if you were to use the Crude variant.

As for the best Silver Ore locations in Once Human, the areas that have been most fruitful for us have been close to Iron River, near Greatwater Camp, in the Dayton Wetlands Region, and finally, in Broken Delta.

These are guaranteed Silver Ore spawns so just do a little exploring and you should be able to find some.

There will also likely be other Ore spawns next to these too so you have a chance to pick up some extra Tin Ore, or even Gold Ore if you’re lucky enough.

You will need a better pickaxe for Gold though so keep that in mind before thinking you’ve hit the jackpot only to have a Copper Pickaxe in hand.

As an extra tip, if you’ve found a particularly great Silver Ore farming spot, run the route, change world at a Teleportation Tower, and you should see similar deposit spawns.

