Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Once Human PvP explained: Can you just play PvE?

Once Human PvP explained: Can you just play PvE?

A squad in Once Human

Once Human is all about surviving the harsh lands of a post-apocalyptic world. While having enough resources to allow for this will be at the top of your agenda, fighting back against the monsters that reside in it is equally important.

But, it’s not just creatures you’ll be coming up against, it’s other humans too since Once Human isn’t strictly a PvE experience.

Here, we’ll reveal all we know about Once Human PvP so you know what’s in store for yourself when you’re exposed to the harsh open world.

How does Once Human PvP work?

Once Human’s PvP system is integrated into the main game, there is no separate mode for this unlike other titles.

It isn’t just a free for all though, attacking on sight. Instead, players can enter something called a Chaos state which allows them to attack other players and their buildings. In this Chaos state, your goal is to simply keep yourself in the state since hostile performing actions increases your Chaos, thus allowing you to keep your PvP dreams alive.

once human chaos state

One thing to note here is that you cannot enter Chaos state unless you are level 10 and above. Additionally, you cannot attack anyone under level 10, which is great for those who are new to the game, making things a little fairer.

Once you do make it past that level 10 threshold though, you can party up with other players in that Chaos state and look to wreak havoc across the map.

However, with all of this being said, you can choose to avoid PvP entirely if you wish. This can simply be done by playing on a PvE only server and you cannot attack or be attacked by anything other than in-game mobs.

This is perfect for those that want a pure survival experience uninterrupted by other players trying to ransack their buildings and gobble up all the stuff you’ve collected. It does deter slightly from the full experience but it is all about personal preference!

Other Once Human guides you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies
Over the shoulder shooting in Once Human
Once Human controller support explained: Is it available on launch?
Jacob Woodward
An image showing the amazing realism of Rennsport.
Rennsport – everything we know about the new Unreal Engine 5 sim racer – release date, how to play the beta, free cars and more
Paul McNally
Artwork from Gori: Cuddly Carnage
Gori: Cuddly Carnage devs get censored in China for being too bloodthirsty and celebrate by encouraging gamers to give blood
Paul McNally
Overwatch 2 hero Reinhardt in an Optimus Prime skin -- in an anime-style trailer -- leaning on his axe and gazing at a coin in his hand
Overwatch 2’s crossover with The Transformers goes live with — wait for it — Optimus Prime-hardt
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Gaming

Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies5 seconds

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it's soon coming to consoles. Developed and published by Red Hook...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.