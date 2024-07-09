Once Human PvP explained: Can you just play PvE?

Once Human is all about surviving the harsh lands of a post-apocalyptic world. While having enough resources to allow for this will be at the top of your agenda, fighting back against the monsters that reside in it is equally important.

But, it’s not just creatures you’ll be coming up against, it’s other humans too since Once Human isn’t strictly a PvE experience.

Here, we’ll reveal all we know about Once Human PvP so you know what’s in store for yourself when you’re exposed to the harsh open world.

How does Once Human PvP work?

Once Human’s PvP system is integrated into the main game, there is no separate mode for this unlike other titles.

It isn’t just a free for all though, attacking on sight. Instead, players can enter something called a Chaos state which allows them to attack other players and their buildings. In this Chaos state, your goal is to simply keep yourself in the state since hostile performing actions increases your Chaos, thus allowing you to keep your PvP dreams alive.

One thing to note here is that you cannot enter Chaos state unless you are level 10 and above. Additionally, you cannot attack anyone under level 10, which is great for those who are new to the game, making things a little fairer.

Once you do make it past that level 10 threshold though, you can party up with other players in that Chaos state and look to wreak havoc across the map.

However, with all of this being said, you can choose to avoid PvP entirely if you wish. This can simply be done by playing on a PvE only server and you cannot attack or be attacked by anything other than in-game mobs.

This is perfect for those that want a pure survival experience uninterrupted by other players trying to ransack their buildings and gobble up all the stuff you’ve collected. It does deter slightly from the full experience but it is all about personal preference!

