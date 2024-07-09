Once Human pre-registration rewards: A full list and how to get

Since Once Human is an open world survival game, securing the best loot is key to literally staying alive.

Therefore, getting a boost at the start of the experience is certainly welcomed and with the Once Human pre-registration rewards, your wish will be granted.

Below, we’ll take a look at all Once Human pre-registration rewards available as well as how to get them so you know exactly what’s required to enable some early in-game bonuses.

All Once Human pre-registration rewards

The way the Once Human pre-registration rewards work is the more players who pre-register for the game, the more bonuses that become available.

Thankfully, since there has been so much hype for the game, the top tier of rewards has been reached which required a whopping 20 million sign ups. In fact, at the time of writing, this number is approximately 21.1 million, beating the mark comfortably.

Here is a full list of the Once Human pre-registration rewards so you know what you’re in for if you choose to sign up also:

Energy Drink x3

Energy Link x600

Grenade x3

Activator x10

Canned Lunch Meat x3

Adrenaline Shot x1

Sanity Gummy x5

Projection Generator x5

Molotov Cocktail x5

Energy Link x400

AKM Skin Kraken

Meta Cap

Surprise Furniture

Dragon’s Grip Gloves

How to get Once Human pre-registration rewards

To get the Once Human pre-registration rewards couldn’t be simpler.

All you need to do is head to the official Once Human website and scroll down to the ‘Pre-registration rewards’ section. Now hit the ‘pre-register now’ button and enter your email along with the platform you want to play it on.

After doing this, you will have pre-registered for Once Human and your rewards will be given to you in-game!

Now you’re good to go with these bonuses, check out if your PC is up to scratch with Once Human system requirements, as well as if you can play with your friends via crossplay.