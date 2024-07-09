Once Human pre-registration rewards: A full list and how to get

Since Once Human is an open world survival game, securing the best loot is key to literally staying alive.
Therefore, getting a boost at the start of the experience is certainly welcomed and with the Once Human pre-registration rewards, your wish will be granted.
Below, we’ll take a look at all Once Human pre-registration rewards available as well as how to get them so you know exactly what’s required to enable some early in-game bonuses.
All Once Human pre-registration rewards
The way the Once Human pre-registration rewards work is the more players who pre-register for the game, the more bonuses that become available.
Thankfully, since there has been so much hype for the game, the top tier of rewards has been reached which required a whopping 20 million sign ups. In fact, at the time of writing, this number is approximately 21.1 million, beating the mark comfortably.
Here is a full list of the Once Human pre-registration rewards so you know what you’re in for if you choose to sign up also:
- Energy Drink x3
- Energy Link x600
- Grenade x3
- Activator x10
- Canned Lunch Meat x3
- Adrenaline Shot x1
- Sanity Gummy x5
- Projection Generator x5
- Molotov Cocktail x5
- Energy Link x400
- AKM Skin Kraken
- Meta Cap
- Surprise Furniture
- Dragon’s Grip Gloves
How to get Once Human pre-registration rewards
To get the Once Human pre-registration rewards couldn’t be simpler.
All you need to do is head to the official Once Human website and scroll down to the ‘Pre-registration rewards’ section. Now hit the ‘pre-register now’ button and enter your email along with the platform you want to play it on.
After doing this, you will have pre-registered for Once Human and your rewards will be given to you in-game!
Now you’re good to go with these bonuses, check out if your PC is up to scratch with Once Human system requirements, as well as if you can play with your friends via crossplay.