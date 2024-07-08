Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Does Once Human have crossplay?

Does Once Human have crossplay?

With every possibility Once Human will be a big deal – certainly, soon after launch it is useful to know if you can actually play with your friends – it is a multi-player survival game of course. We have already covered that you won’t be able to play with friends who want to join in the fun on a PlayStation or an Xbox as, for now at least, Once Human is not releasing on console. If you want to play with people who don’t have a PC is there another option? After all the game is coming out on iOS and Android devices, although you will have to wait for September for that.

Let’s see what we know so far about Once Human and Cross-Play.

Is Once Human Cross-Play?

If you want to mix up your survival game and experience with your friends it is good news at least that the Steam version and the mobile versions of the game are cross-play so you will be able to play with friends on any of those devices. Playing on mobile will likely be a considerably different experience from playing on a PC with a keyboard and mouse though, so you might well need to cut them a little slack. Also, the mobile versions of the game are not due to arrive until September, so everybody needs a PC, at least for the first couple of months.

Cross progression

Once Human will also save your progression across devices, so should you want to play while waiting for a bus or train on your mobile, any standard survival-type jobs you manage to get done on the move will be all saved for your return to your gaming boudoir. You might not want to take on anything too complicated if you aren’t on solid wifi, but if you are just looking to pass a little time while traveling, well at least the option is there for you.

Other Once Human pages you may like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

ultimate bunny the first descendant
The First Descendant Ultimate vs normal Descendants: What’s the difference?
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot showing a bay in Cities Skylines II
Xbox and PlayStation versions of Cities Skylines 2 get delayed indefinitely – the last time Paradox did that it canceled the game two weeks later
Paul McNally
Does Once Human have crossplay?
Paul McNally
Once Human – system requirements and is it coming to consoles?
Paul McNally
An image from Once Human ahead of its release time
Once Human release time – when can you get your hands on the apocalypse?
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

How to use Meta AI in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The image depicts a vibrant digital collage representing Meta AI's integration across various platforms. Centered are the recognizable logos of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, surrounded by a swirling neon-colored loop, set against a backdrop of a futuristic cityscape filled with digital data and circuit-like imagery. This visual suggests the interconnectedness and advanced technological framework supporting Meta AI across these social media platforms.
AI

How to use Meta AI in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
Suswati Basu4 seconds

There has been much talk about Meta AI, the advanced AI assistant developed by the tech giant, both positive and negative. The company began rolling out features earlier this year...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.