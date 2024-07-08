Does Once Human have crossplay?

With every possibility Once Human will be a big deal – certainly, soon after launch it is useful to know if you can actually play with your friends – it is a multi-player survival game of course. We have already covered that you won’t be able to play with friends who want to join in the fun on a PlayStation or an Xbox as, for now at least, Once Human is not releasing on console. If you want to play with people who don’t have a PC is there another option? After all the game is coming out on iOS and Android devices, although you will have to wait for September for that.

Let’s see what we know so far about Once Human and Cross-Play.

Is Once Human Cross-Play?

If you want to mix up your survival game and experience with your friends it is good news at least that the Steam version and the mobile versions of the game are cross-play so you will be able to play with friends on any of those devices. Playing on mobile will likely be a considerably different experience from playing on a PC with a keyboard and mouse though, so you might well need to cut them a little slack. Also, the mobile versions of the game are not due to arrive until September, so everybody needs a PC, at least for the first couple of months.

Cross progression

Once Human will also save your progression across devices, so should you want to play while waiting for a bus or train on your mobile, any standard survival-type jobs you manage to get done on the move will be all saved for your return to your gaming boudoir. You might not want to take on anything too complicated if you aren’t on solid wifi, but if you are just looking to pass a little time while traveling, well at least the option is there for you.

