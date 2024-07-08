Languagesx
Once Human release time – when can you get your hands on the apocalypse?

Once Human release time – when can you get your hands on the apocalypse?

An image from Once Human ahead of its release time

July isn’t a traditional month you come to think of when the big games are released but here, slap bang in the middle of 2024 we are certainly doing alright when it comes down to new, shiny things for us to play – we are still busy playing The First Descendant and Zenless Zone Zero.

Perennial video-game scenario fodder the collapse of civilization and the onset of the apocalypse is back in Once Human. The multiplayer open–world survival game is fast approaching its release on Steam and mobiles (Android and iOS).

When does Once Human release?

Once Human will release globally at the same time for everybody but that means those pesky time zones are going to come into play. So to find out what time you can get it, refer to our handy table.

Spending where you are in the world you will be able to play either on the 9th or 10th of July. There is no pre-load available so you can probably expect the servers to get a little hammered around those times, so if you are the patient type, maybe leave it an hour or two for the best first experience. Here is the Once Human release time below.is

Auckland July 10 9:00 AM NZST
Beijing July 10 5:00 AM CST
Berlin July 9 11:00 PM CEST
Cape Town July 9 11:00 PM SAST
Dubai July 10 1:00 GST
London July 9 10:00 PM BST
Mexico City July 9 3:00 PM CST
Moscow July 10 Midnight MSK
New York July 9 5:00 PM EDT
Paris July 9 11:00 PM CEST
Rio De Janeiro July 9 6:00 PM BRT
Seoul July 10 6:00 AM KST
Sydney July 10 7:00 AM AEST
Tokyo July 10 6:00 AM JST

What is Once Human?

The official description of the game can do it far more justice than we can so here goes: “The apocalypse changed everything. Human, animal, plant… all are infested by an alien creature – Stardust. As a Meta-Human, you can survive the contamination and use the power of Stardust. Play alone or join others to fight, build, and explore. When the world is in chaos, you are our last hope.

“Battle numerous enemies that are once human, and challenge bosses from another dimension to gain powerful items and ease Stardust pollution. You are not only fighting for yourself but also fighting for the survivors.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

