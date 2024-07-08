Once Human – system requirements and is it coming to consoles?

Multi-player survival shooter Once Human is almost upon us but it is in that unusual space of having been announced for PC and mobiles (albeit with mobiles coming later), with no mention of a console release. That needs digging into a bit which we will do shortly, but if you intend to play it on Day one on your Gaming PC, it’s best to know how taxing it is going to be for your rig so let us first give you the PC system requirements, before getting stuck into the console conundrum.

Once Human system requirements

As usual, while you can run the game with minimum system requirements, for a better experience it would be better if you have a system that is at least getting toward the Recommended settings. If you have something that is even better than that, there the world is your oyster.

Once Human Minimum System requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit – Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 750ti 4G or AMD Radeon RX550

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Once Human Recommended System requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6G or AMD Radeon RX 580 2304SP

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Is Once Human coming out on consoles (Xbox and Playstation)?

It is a brave developer that misses out on consoles and goes straight for PC and mobile but that is exactly what the devs at Starry Studio have decided will be the initial fate at least of one of the year’s most-anticipated shooters.

Saying that they are, “carefully deciding whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time.” does not confirm anything, but it does indicate that the possibility of a future release is not beyond the realms of possibility.

How big is Once Human?

Storage wise you are going to need around 50GB of Hard Drive space for the game files. As ever, this should be on the fastest drive you have available.

Is Once Human free?

It is indeed, Once Human is the latest in a long line of free-to-play open-world survival shooters, and that alone should guarantee it a decent initial player base