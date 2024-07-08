Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Once Human – system requirements and is it coming to consoles?

Once Human – system requirements and is it coming to consoles?

Multi-player survival shooter Once Human is almost upon us but it is in that unusual space of having been announced for PC and mobiles (albeit with mobiles coming later), with no mention of a console release. That needs digging into a bit which we will do shortly, but if you intend to play it on Day one on your Gaming PC, it’s best to know how taxing it is going to be for your rig so let us first give you the PC system requirements, before getting stuck into the console conundrum.

Once Human system requirements

As usual, while you can run the game with minimum system requirements, for a better experience it would be better if you have a system that is at least getting toward the Recommended settings. If you have something that is even better than that, there the world is your oyster.

Once Human Minimum System requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit – Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 750ti 4G or AMD Radeon RX550
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 50 GB available space
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection

Once Human Recommended System requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6G or AMD Radeon RX 580 2304SP
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 50 GB available space
  •  Network: Broadband Internet connection

Is Once Human coming out on consoles (Xbox and Playstation)?

It is a brave developer that misses out on consoles and goes straight for PC and mobile but that is exactly what the devs at Starry Studio have decided will be the initial fate at least of one of the year’s most-anticipated shooters.

Saying that they are, “carefully deciding whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time.” does not confirm anything, but it does indicate that the possibility of a future release is not beyond the realms of possibility.

How big is Once Human?

Storage wise you are going to need around 50GB of Hard Drive space for the game files. As ever, this should be on the fastest drive you have available.

Is Once Human free?

It is indeed, Once Human is the latest in a long line of free-to-play open-world survival shooters, and that alone should guarantee it a decent initial player base

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Does Once Human have crossplay?
Paul McNally
Once Human – system requirements and is it coming to consoles?
Paul McNally
An image from Once Human ahead of its release time
Once Human release time – when can you get your hands on the apocalypse?
Paul McNally
Fighting an enemy in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero install size: How much storage do you need?
Jacob Woodward
Art from diablo iv
Diablo IV has a large patch coming this week – here’s what we can expect from it
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

the top of mario's head peeking over the bottom of the screen. his iconic red hat takes up most of the image.
AI

Nintendo makes its stance on generative AI very clear
Ali Rees10 mins

In an answer to a recent investor query, Nintendo has become one of the first gaming companies to take a firm stance against using generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.