Once Human Wish Machine: How to get and use

Once Human Wish Machine: How to get and use

Once Human is definitely a multi-layered experience testing both your survival skills and your ability to forage for all the gear you’ll need to progress.

One interesting mechanic that you might not have much knowledge on is the Wish Machine. If you acquire and utilize it though, you’ll gain a bunch of new blueprints.

Below, we’ll teach you all on the Once Human Wish Machine, revealing how to get and use it so you can take advantage of this equipment.

How to get Wish Machine in Once Human

Contrary to the betas of Once Human, you can simply craft the Wish Machine instead of having to go through a quest to unlock it.

First, you’ll have to gain access to the Wish Machine blueprint which requires you to utilize three Ciphers and 200 Energy Link in the Cradle Logistics tree.

You’ll then have the opportunity to craft the Wish Machine, ready for placing in your Territory.

This will set you back quite a few materials though, and here is the full list you need:

  • 25 Copper Ingot
  • 10 Rusted Parts
  • 5 Metal Scraps
  • 3 Rubber
  • 5 Glass

Once you have everything in your inventory, simply get it crafted and placed in your base and you’ll be good to go!

How to use Wish Machine in Once Human

With the Wish Machine up and running, you’ll have two options to pick from when interacting with it – Make a Spin and Blueprint Shop.

The Make a Spin function is essentially a gacha mechanic where you can play different types of games to earn rewards.

There are six games in total, each offering differing prize pools but starting out, you’ll just have The Long-Awaited.

once human wish machine game

In The Long-Awaited for example, you’ll be playing whack a mole, spending 100 Starchrom every time you use the hammer, so make sure you get a hit and earn one of the rewards in the pool.

The amount of Starchrom increases in the latter games since there are more prizes on offer with also an increased rarity.

The Blueprint Shop option is a little different as instead of a game of chance, you’re able to simply spend your Starchrom on the blueprints you want.

There is a hefty premium on these though, with some of the more rare ones reaching the lofty heights of 8000 Starchrom.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob Woodward

Gaming Journalist

