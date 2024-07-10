When is the Once Human server reset?

Server resets are not fun events. After the grind and the toil of actually getting somewhere in your new favorite game, somebody comes along and turns the server off and on again and everything is gone. Okay, so there’s probably a little more to it than that on the technical front, but effectively that’s what’s happening.

We already know that the devs at Starry Studio are planning to wipe the Once Human servers and start afresh, but in order to know just how much play time we have before it happens, and how much time to dedicate to playing, it’s ultra-handy to know when that is planned for. So let’s sort that out on this page.

Once Human server wipe

If you play Diablo you will be very much aware of the way the mechanics work – a character you play a season with gets transferred to the Eternal Realm at the end of the season and you can play with them there, which is just the base game with no seasonal content.

Starry Studio explained that Once Human will have something along those lines eventually in a dev blog stating, “At the end of each Season, your character and their progress will be transferred to the Eternaland (currently under development). From there, you have the freedom to choose what you want to bring with you when you begin the next Season, in accordance with the rules set for that particular season.”

This indicates that each new season will start from scratch but when will it occur?

The first, and indeed next server wipe is expected to occur six weeks after the launch of the game so, using the genius that is the Roman Calendar we can extrapolate that out to the 20th of August.

Now the key thing to remember here is that the game has only just launched and there could be bugs and issues that mean this gets brought forward, but at this stage, this is what we are going off.

We will see how all of this works in reality when we get to the end of Season 1 and will update this page further if Starry Studios releases any new information about forthcoming resets.

