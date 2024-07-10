Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home When is the Once Human server reset?

When is the Once Human server reset?

Server resets are not fun events. After the grind and the toil of actually getting somewhere in your new favorite game, somebody comes along and turns the server off and on again and everything is gone. Okay, so there’s probably a little more to it than that on the technical front, but effectively that’s what’s happening.

We already know that the devs at Starry Studio are planning to wipe the Once Human servers and start afresh, but in order to know just how much play time we have before it happens, and how much time to dedicate to playing, it’s ultra-handy to know when that is planned for. So let’s sort that out on this page.

Once Human server wipe

If you play Diablo you will be very much aware of the way the mechanics work – a character you play a season with gets transferred to the Eternal Realm at the end of the season and you can play with them there, which is just the base game with no seasonal content.

Starry Studio explained that Once Human will have something along those lines eventually in a dev blog stating, “At the end of each Season, your character and their progress will be transferred to the Eternaland (currently under development). From there, you have the freedom to choose what you want to bring with you when you begin the next Season, in accordance with the rules set for that particular season.”

This indicates that each new season will start from scratch but when will it occur?

The first, and indeed next server wipe is expected to occur six weeks after the launch of the game so, using the genius that is the Roman Calendar we can extrapolate that out to the 20th of August.

Now the key thing to remember here is that the game has only just launched and there could be bugs and issues that mean this gets brought forward, but at this stage, this is what we are going off.

We will see how all of this works in reality when we get to the end of Season 1 and will update this page further if Starry Studios releases any new information about forthcoming resets.

Other Once Human pages you may like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant
WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats
Sophie Atkinson
A vivid and animated representation of the iconic Xbox logo, set against a background that is a vibrant blend of electric blues and greens. The logo itself appears to be emitting a glow, as if it's pulsating with energy. The overall feel of the image is dynamic and lively, capturing the essence of the gaming experience., vibrant
Microsoft are paywalling day one Xbox Game Pass titles now
Sophie Atkinson
Complete the first tutorial before you can add Once Human codes
All the Once Human codes out there, how to redeem them and what they do
Paul McNally
Changing Worlds in Once Human
How to change worlds in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
When is the Once Human server reset?
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant
Gaming

WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats
Sophie Atkinson11 seconds

WhatsApp will soon display a ‘context card’ feature when someone is added to a group chat by someone they don’t know, with the hope of improving user safety and cutting...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.