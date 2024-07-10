All the Once Human codes out there, how to redeem them and what they do

Once Human reminds us of an anime in a lot of ways and what do a lot of anime-type games have? Codes that’s what. It’s still a little surprising to see a code mechanic in a survival game such as this, but what do we know?

There are not tons of codes for the game right now and some of the ones that are have been handed out by content creators and offer the same rewards – the code itself is different though so it could be used as a benchmark to see what creator is more popular for future events, which feels a bit brutal.

We assume that as the devs have bothered to code, er codes into the game these will be a thing throughout the game’s life, but for now, we have two that work, with presumably more to come.

Once Human Codes

Enter OnceHuman0710 for a camouflage vehicle skin

for a camouflage vehicle skin Enter OnceHumanLG – 300 Energy Link, 2 Activators, and 1 Adrenaline Shot

As more become available we will add them to this page so bookmark it and check back to see what’s new.

How to enter codes in Once Human

The first thing to note is that you can’t just load the game for the first time and start entering your codes. You need to complete the opening tutorial mission Eve of Evoltion. If you try beforehand you will just get a message saying you can’t, so don’t waste your time.

Once you have progressed far enough to complete that part of the game you can do the following.

Go to the Shop

Select Shop Events

Redeem Code and enter one of the above codes

Select Claim

Your rewards will be added instantly, but they are hardly anything to get giddy about at this stage.

