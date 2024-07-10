Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home All the Once Human codes out there, how to redeem them and what they do

All the Once Human codes out there, how to redeem them and what they do

Complete the first tutorial before you can add Once Human codes

Once Human reminds us of an anime in a lot of ways and what do a lot of anime-type games have? Codes that’s what. It’s still a little surprising to see a code mechanic in a survival game such as this, but what do we know?

There are not tons of codes for the game right now and some of the ones that are have been handed out by content creators and offer the same rewards – the code itself is different though so it could be used as a benchmark to see what creator is more popular for future events, which feels a bit brutal.

We assume that as the devs have bothered to code, er codes into the game these will be a thing throughout the game’s life, but for now, we have two that work, with presumably more to come.

Once Human Codes

  • Enter OnceHuman0710 for a camouflage vehicle skin
  • Enter OnceHumanLG – 300 Energy Link, 2 Activators, and 1 Adrenaline Shot

As more become available we will add them to this page so bookmark it and check back to see what’s new.

How to enter codes in Once Human

The first thing to note is that you can’t just load the game for the first time and start entering your codes. You need to complete the opening tutorial mission Eve of Evoltion. If you try beforehand you will just get a message saying you can’t, so don’t waste your time.

Once you have progressed far enough to complete that part of the game you can do the following.

  • Go to the Shop
  • Select Shop Events
  • Redeem Code and enter one of the above codes
  • Select Claim

Your rewards will be added instantly, but they are hardly anything to get giddy about at this stage.

Other Once Human pages you may like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant
WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats
Sophie Atkinson
A vivid and animated representation of the iconic Xbox logo, set against a background that is a vibrant blend of electric blues and greens. The logo itself appears to be emitting a glow, as if it's pulsating with energy. The overall feel of the image is dynamic and lively, capturing the essence of the gaming experience., vibrant
Microsoft are paywalling day one Xbox Game Pass titles now
Sophie Atkinson
Complete the first tutorial before you can add Once Human codes
All the Once Human codes out there, how to redeem them and what they do
Paul McNally
Changing Worlds in Once Human
How to change worlds in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
When is the Once Human server reset?
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant
Gaming

WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats
Sophie Atkinson15 seconds

WhatsApp will soon display a ‘context card’ feature when someone is added to a group chat by someone they don’t know, with the hope of improving user safety and cutting...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.