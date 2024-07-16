Languagesx
Where to find Gold Ore in Once Human

Where to find Gold Ore in Once Human



Once Human is all about surviving the harsh open world by scavenging for whatever you can.

One key resource that you’ll want to secure to keep yourself progressing is Gold Ore, integral to later game upgrades.

Here, we’ll run through how to get Gold Ore in Once Human so you can get your inventory prepped for your next gear advancements.

How to get Gold Ore in Once Human

To get Gold Ore in Once Human, you must locate the shiny gold deposits and mine them with at least a Tungsten Pickaxe. You may already have Drills though so these work also.

You craft the Tungsten Pickaxe, you should be able to locate the upgrade in the Memetics Cradle which you’ll then have to head over to your Workbench to create.

Now, as for where to find Gold Ore in Once Human, there are few different spots you can head to.

Where we have been able to locate Gold Ore is in Lone Wolf Wastes, Chalk Peak, Red Sands, and Blackheart.



These Ore deposits are scattered around the different areas so just keep an eye out for the shiny glints where the light bounces off the metal.

However, one thing to note here is that these are more late-game regions so keep that in mind and be vigilant as you won’t want to get killed as you explore for this precious material.

Alternatively, you can always just buy Gold off others in your game but it will cost you an arm and a leg that you simply may not be able to afford.








