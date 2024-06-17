“We don’t need to rush the next Fallout game,” says Todd Howard

With Fallout reaching new levels of fame and interest due to the TV show adaptation, many have questions about when the next step in the series will be released.

While momentum seems to be taking place, fans of the game might have to wait longer than they would like as the director and executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios Todd Howard says there’s no need to “rush.”

In an hour-long interview with YouTuber Mr Matty Plays, Todd Howard spoke about Elder Scrolls, Starfield, and the future of the Fallout series.

After explaining how people are “hungry” for more, Howard goes on to say: “For other Fallout games in the future, obviously I can’t talk about those right now, but I would say sort of rushing through them, or we need to get stuff out that is different than the work we’re doing in 76, you know…We don’t feel like we need to rush any of that.

“Right now, the Fallout TV show fills a certain niche in terms of the franchise and story-telling.

“I totally get the desire for a new kind of ‘mainline’ single-player game, but those things take time. I don’t think it’s bad for people to miss things, as well.

“We just want to get it right and make sure that everything we’re doing in a franchise, whether it’s Elder Scrolls or Fallout or now Starfield, that those become meaningful moments for everybody who loves these franchises as much as we do.”

Next Fallout game could be a long way away

It’s been nine years since the last single-player game appeared in the series and it appears people will have to wait a lot longer before getting their hands on the next.

The director also agreed that Fallout has never been more popular and shared how the team gives a lot of thought to franchise management.

Its most recent surge in popularity has been due to the Amazon Prime series which drew in 65 million viewers in its first two weeks.

Featured Image: Via YouTube Video