Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun’s DLC Forges of Corruption is out now with a free horde mode

A screen from Wargammer 40k's Boltgun DLC

As boomer shooters go Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun got an awful lot right and tying the genre together with the Warhammer license was a masterstroke. So much so that we now have the game’s first DLC, Forges of Corruption to contend with. Is it more of the same – of course it is and that’s just what people wanted.

Forges of Corruption brings with it five new levels alongside new weapons such as the Multi Melta or the new missile launcher which will make mincemeat of the bad guys.

Inevitably, to contend with these new weapons we also have some new harder-core enemies and their weaponry including the monstrous Helbrute, the heavy weapon-wielding Havoc, and the vicious lightning claws of the Terminator. To top it all off we also get some new environments in the $6.99 / £4.99 package, or if you are not a current Boltgun owner you can buy the new Forges of Corruption Edition which includes both the base game and the new DLC.

Publishers Focus Digital has also released a free update alongside the paid DLC which includes the must-requested horde mode which comes with four difficulty levels and a new set of achievements.

Also added is the new Navigation Guide to help stop you from getting lost as well as big fixes and improvements to the base experience.

Both the Forges of Corruption DLC and the bundle edition are out now on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox with a Nintendo Switch version promised for some time in the future.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was released back in May 2023 and still maintains a Very Positive rating in its Steam reviews. If you like your shooters to bring back a touch of the 1990s you won’t find much better out there in the genre right now.

