Threads surpasses 175M users as first anniversary approaches

Threads surpasses 175M users as first anniversary approaches. This image features a celebratory theme with a background full of colorful confetti and festive elements like stars and streamers. In the foreground, there are two prominent icons: a smiley face emoji wearing a party hat and blowing a party horn, and a large app icon with the letter "G". A white upward trending arrow, symbolizing growth or progress, connects these two icons. The overall design conveys a sense of celebration and achievement, likely related to a milestone or anniversary for a digital platform.
It's unclear whether this new figure includes flyby users
TL:DR

  • Threads has surpassed 175 million monthly active users, as announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on July 3.
  • Launched during a tumultuous period for Twitter, Threads had 130 million users in February and 150 million by April.
  • For its first anniversary, Threads introduced custom icons for the mobile app, available daily until July 12, 2024.

Threads has now more than 175 million monthly active users, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday (July 3).

Launched nearly a year ago, Threads emerged during a tumultuous period at X (previously known as Twitter), when dissatisfaction with Elon Musk’s leadership prompted many users to find alternatives.

In a statement on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote: “Threads now has more than 175M monthly actives. What a year.”

In February, he reported that Threads had over 130 million monthly active users, and by April, there were 150 million active users. However, this figure provides a limited view of Threads’ popularity, as the platform has not revealed vital metrics such as daily active user count and average time spent per user. The missing details imply that Threads still has users that are dropping off.

The new metric comes as Musk recently stated that his platform now has 600 million monthly active users, with half of them using the platform daily. It’s important to note that the Tesla billionaire did not specify whether this figure includes automated accounts or spam bots. As of February this year, X had 27 million daily active users of its mobile app in the United States, a reduction of 18 per cent from the previous 12 months, according to research from market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

Threads first launched with several missing features, but most have now been rolled out. The platform includes a web version, built-in translation, chronological search, easy account switching, tags, an API, and even integration with the Fediverse.

How to get custom icons for Threads’ first anniversary

In celebration of Threads’ first anniversary, Meta has updated the Threads mobile app to include custom icons. Users now have a choice of five new icons in addition to the default one. A new icon will become available daily and remain accessible until July 12, 2024. These icons happen to have been created by members of the Threads community.

Here’s how to change your icon in the Threads app:

1. Open the Threads app.
2. Tap on the ‘Your Profile’ tab.
3. Tap the birthday cake icon at the top of the screen.
4. Select from the available icons.

Make sure your device has the latest version of the Threads app installed to use the custom icons. Threads is available and free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 15.1 or higher.

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Latest News

Jeff Bezos plans to sell $5B in Amazon shares. The image features Jeff Bezos standing with a confident pose on a backdrop of numerous hundred-dollar bills. Large red and green arrows, labeled "SELL" and "BUY" respectively, flank him on each side, symbolizing the financial transactions related to his plans to sell a significant amount of Amazon shares.
Technology

Jeff Bezos plans to sell $5B in Amazon shares
Suswati Basu4 seconds

Amazon's founder and executive chair, Jeff Bezos, is planning to sell nearly $5 billion in shares of the e-commerce powerhouse, according to a regulatory filing. This proposed sale of 25...

