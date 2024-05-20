Languagesx
Tesla cars end support for PC video gaming

Tesla cars end support for PC video gaming

promotional image of a tesla model x driving along a highway against a scenic mountain backdrop

Tesla is reported to end support for Steam-delivered PC games in its latest Model S and Model X (pictured), which might strike some as odd considering Tesla automobiles are mainly used for transport and not as a video games console.

PC game support had been introduced in a beta update to Tesla’s operating system in December 2022. Tesla owners could use it to play full-scale titles like Fallout 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, or Helldivers 2. But going forward, Model S and Model X buyers won’t be able to do so. Current owners of the vehicle seem to be exempted from the Steam support removal given Tesla’s history of leaving legacy features intact.

Per electric vehicle blog Electrek.co, Tesla owners were notified of the discontinuation of Steam support in a recent software update. “All other entertainment and app functionalities are unaffected.”

The video gaming was available when the car was parked and not in motion, whether the person playing the game was the driver or a passenger. Given that limitation, it’s quite likely that the company’s telemetry indicated very few people were using the capability and that’s the reason they pulled it from the entertainment system.

When the PC gaming capability was introduced, Tesla bragged that the Model S and Model X had “up to 10 teraflops of processing power” that made the car’s entertainment center “on par with today’s newest consoles via Tesla Arcade. Wireless controller compatibility allows gaming from any seat.”

Again, gaming was supported only as long as the car was stationary, so for parents looking to entertain kids on a long drive, this was not a very useful feature, and they were better off handing them a Nintendo Switch, mobile phone, or even a Steam Deck — which is, as its name suggests, Steam compatible.

Image via: Tesla.com

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York.

