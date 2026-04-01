Home Tennessee lawmakers advance bill targeting online sweepstakes casinos

Tennessee lawmakers advance bill targeting online sweepstakes casinos

Tennessee Attorney General sends cease-and-desists and warns illegal online sweepstakes casinos. Tennessee state flag beside a person holding casino chips in front of a laptop displaying an online roulette game, symbolizing online gambling enforcement. Tennessee bill advances against sweepstakes online casinos

Tennessee lawmakers are taking another step toward tightening rules on online gambling, advancing legislation that targets sweepstakes-style casino platforms officials say are misleading residents.

House Bill 1885, introduced by Rep. Scott Cepicky, moved forward Tuesday (March 31) after clearing a House panel with a recommendation for passage. The proposal now heads to the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee, where lawmakers will weigh its financial impact before deciding whether to move it further along.

The push comes as Tennessee joins a growing list of states examining or proposing restrictions on sweepstakes casinos. Regulators and law enforcement officials have raised concerns that these platforms blur the line between legal promotions and real-money gambling.

How the Tennessee sweepstakes casino bill defines illegal activity

The online gaming model relies on virtual currencies. Players can buy those currencies or receive them through bonuses, then use them to play casino-style games. In some cases, winnings can be redeemed for cash or prizes.

State lawmakers argue that setup creates confusion. The bill describes a “growing presence in Tennessee of illegal online sweepstakes casinos” that present themselves as free-to-play entertainment while operating much differently in practice.

According to the legislation, the platforms “serve as a façade” that allows players to participate in real-money gambling while believing they are engaging in legal promotional gaming. It further states that consumers are “induced to purchase virtual currency under the false impression” that they are not gambling.

If approved, the measure would make it explicitly illegal to operate, promote, or assist these types of platforms in Tennessee. The prohibition would also extend to offering wagers or supporting unlawful gambling activity in the state.

Violations would be treated as offenses against “the public health, safety, and welfare of this state,” and would fall under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, opening the door to penalties tied to deceptive business practices.

The proposal also strengthens enforcement powers. It gives the state attorney general expanded authority to investigate suspected violations, including the ability to demand records and sworn testimony. It would build on recent actions from the attorney general’s office, which has already issued cease-and-desist letters to several sweepstakes operators.

Some companies have begun responding. VGW, a major operator in the space, has already pulled its sweepstakes offerings from Tennessee as scrutiny intensifies.

Lawmakers stress that the bill does not touch existing legal gambling options, including licensed sports betting, fantasy sports, nonprofit gaming, or the state lottery.

Supporters say that there is a need to address what they see as a fast-growing and largely unregulated corner of online gaming, protecting Tennesseans from “the potential risks of illegal gambling” as these platforms continue to spread. If the bill ultimately passes, it would take effect immediately.

Featured image: Canva

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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