The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is cracking down on illegal online sweepstakes casinos, as almost 40 were sent formal cease-and-desist letters.

The Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Monday (December 29) that his office had successfully halted the operation of multiple illegal online sweepstakes casinos in the state.

They say the action is part of the ongoing efforts to protect local consumers from predatory and unregulated gambling operators. The Attorney General sent cease-and-desists, with all platforms that received a letter having already disabled the unlawful components or they’ve agreed on a date in the coming weeks for winding down their illegal services.

“The promotional sweepstakes model used by these casinos constitutes an illegal lottery prohibited by the Tennessee Constitution and violates Tennessee gambling and consumer-protection laws.” pic.twitter.com/dLuo149oSf — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) December 29, 2025

“The only thing you can be sure about with an online sweepstakes casino is that it’s going to take your money,” said Attorney General Skrmetti.

“They work hard to make these sweepstakes casinos look legitimate, but at the end of the day they are not. They avoid any oversight that could ensure honesty or fairness. Our Office was glad to chase these shady operations out of Tennessee and will keep working to protect Tennesseans from illegal gambling.”

List of casinos that received cease-and-desists in Tennessee revealed

This recent move is also said to mirror enforcement activity in other states, with the Attorney General saying the growing national crackdown reflects widespread concern over platforms using sweepstakes language as a loophole to run unregulated gambling operations.

They warn that other sweepstakes casinos currently operating in Tennessee or contemplating entering the marketplace should consider themselves on notice that illegal gambling will not be tolerated.

The casinos that received the letters and have indicated their intent to comply with the order are: American Luck, Cazino, Chanced, Chumba, Crown Coins Casino, Fortune Coins, Fortune Wheelz, Funrize, FunzCity, Global Poker, Golden Hearts Games, Hello Millions, High 5 Casino, iCasino, Jackpota, Legendz, LoneStar, Luckyland, McLuck, Mega Bonanza, MegaFrenzy, Modo, Moonspin, NoLimitCoins, PlayFame, Punt, RealPrize, Rolla, SpinBlitz, Sportzino, Spree Social Casino, Stake, StormRush, Tao Fortune, The Money Factory, WOW Vegas, Yay Casino, and Zula Casino.

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