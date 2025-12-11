Home Tennessee Sports Wagering Council hits two ‘illegal sportsbooks’ with fines

Tennessee Sports Wagering Council hits two ‘illegal sportsbooks’ with fines

A photograph of the Tennessee state flag displayed as a backdrop with a document that says 'Fines' in the front. Tennessee Sports Wagering Council hits two 'illegal sportsbook' with fines, Tennessee Attorney General sends cease-and-desists and warns illegal online sweepstakes casinos

The Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC) has slapped two ‘illegal sportsbooks’ with a $50,000 fine each.

The latest fines to the two sportsbooks, called BetDSI and BetNow, take the fines issued to so-called illegal entities by the SWC up to $800,000 in total.

The council says they “have now served 24 illegal entities operating in Tennessee with cease-and-desist letters and assessed $800,000 in fines…” A total of seven illegal operators have left the state, including Bovada, Sportzino, BetWhale, and Kickr.

It was in November 2024 when the council declared that Bovada would no longer be open for business in the state. The Curacao-based sportsbook is unlicensed in Tennessee, and were required to notify account holders that it is permanently closing Tennessee accounts and returning available balances.

Then, just a few months ago, in September, Sportzino shut down its sports-related sweepstakes operations in the Volunteer State. This was followed by three sports gaming entities, BetWhale, Kickr and ReBet, ceasing operations after action was taken by the SWC in October.

Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Council: Eradicating illegal sportsbook is a primary focus

The council says their mission is to protect the public interest of its residents through a safe and regulated sports wagering environment. They also say eradicating illegal sportsbooks and their supporting businesses from the state is a primary focus.

“December is typically a time when there is an uptick in patrons taking advantage of the responsible gaming tools legal sportsbooks are required to provide, ” executive director Mary Beth Thomas said.

“Illegal sportsbook operators have no regard for responsible gaming efforts let alone the law, and anyone sports betting with an illegal sportsbook should know that they are sharing their personal and financial information when they wager with known criminals.”

The Tennessee Sports Wagering Council has a list of licenses and vendors which are approved to do business in the area.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite
Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background
New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of political campaign money and casino tokens before an Alabama capitol silhouette
Tuberville Campaign Gets $130,000 From VGW Amid Alabama Gambling Uncertainty
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of casino chips and a balance scale representing proposed gambling-loss tax deduction changes
Crypto Tax Bill Could Restore Full Gambling-Loss Deduction
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of an Ohio casino-racino connected to a digital gaming pathway
Ohio Online Casino Plan Puts Physical Venues at the Center
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of an NFL football balanced between traditional sportsbooks and prediction markets
News

Sportsbooks Retain Four-Fifths of Projected NFL Betting
ReadWrite7 minutes

A new forecast projects that prediction markets could capture roughly 20% of all NFL betting activity this season, a sign of how quickly the event-contract sector has carved out space...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software