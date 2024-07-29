What does SVP mean in Marvel Rivals?

While Marvel Rivals on the face of it is just two teams battling it out to see who comes out on top, there are some pretty complex mechanics too.

One particular part of the game that most are a little confused by is SVP since there are no real explainers as to what this is.

If you’ve seen SVP pop up on the scoreboard after finishing a match in Marvel Rivals and want to know what it stands for, read on for this, and why it is actually quite important.

Marvel Rivals SVP: What does it mean?

When you complete a match, like other games of this ilk, there is one player who is branded the MVP (Most Valuable Player).

This is the best player in the whole match and can be awarded for their fantastic healing, insane DPS, kill count, and more.

However, Marvel Rivals also tags someone as the SVP – something you don’t see often in other titles, or ever for that matter.

SVP is short for Second Valuable Player, basically meaning the player with that tag is the runner up in the game, just missing out on the top spot.

Technically, it should be Second Most Valuable Player but we’ll let that slide to have the three letter abbreviation.

While it’s nice to receive some recognition for performing well in the game, it also has a more important meaning if you were to get it in Competitive.

This is because if you’re awarded with SVP and are on the losing team, you won’t lose any Rank Points, great for those who unfortunately get stuck with lackluster teammates.

Therefore, it fosters a need to do well even if you know you’re not going to win a match, which could even influence a late comeback if the stars align.

