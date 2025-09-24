Star Sydney’s casino licence suspension extended for another six months

The Australian capital’s Star Sydney casino has had its license suspension extended for another six months.

The NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has extended the suspension of the Star Sydney’s casino licence for another six months, after a similar extension was made back in March. That means the suspension will be in place until at least March 31, 2026.

The NICC also confirmed in an open letter on September 25 that it would extend the term of The Star’s manager, Nick Weeks, who will continue to have oversight of casino operations. NICC Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford said in the announcement that there was still too much uncertainty surrounding The Star to consider reinstating its casino licence at this time.

“The NICC considers it appropriate to continue with the current arrangement so it can better assess the effectiveness of important remediation work and await the outcomes of other pressing financial matters concerning The Star,” Mr Crawford said. “The NICC understands the many challenges The Star is facing and is closely monitoring The Star’s progress as it works to prove it is capable of regaining its casino licence.”

Star Sydney’s response to the extended suspension

Star’s Group CEO and managing director Steve McCann has responded to the decision saying that the company is determined to return to a ‘safe and compliant’ running of the business. “We acknowledge that there is more work to do, but we remain committed to delivering on our remediation plan to support the safe and compliant operation of our business,” said Mr McCann. “The Star is committed to continuing its transparent and constructive relationship with the Manager, the NICC and the New South Wales Government, and demonstrating to all its stakeholders its suitability as a licence holder as soon as possible.” The casino has been operating under oversight since its license was first suspended back in October 2022, when the NICC ruled that the company was unsuitable to hold a casino licence. This comes after the Star Entertainment Group has been facing serious financial obstacles as well.

