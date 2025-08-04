Sporting leaders in New Zealand speak out against Online Casino Gambling Bill

The sports sector in New Zealand is fighting back against the proposed Online Casino Gambling Bill, which was first introduced back in June.

A targeted consultation is currently underway on the advertising, harm minimization, and consumer protection regulations relating to the proposed bill. It aims to regulate offshore online casino gambling, and 15 licenses will be available, allocated by auction in a three-stage process.

The consultation process began in July and will run until October of this year, with the next step in the expected timeframe is for the bill to be enacted in January 2026.

Expressions of interest for a license are anticipated to take place in March and April, with the license auction to take place in June. This comes as gambling reform is a prominent topic within New Zealand at the moment.

Online Casino Gambling Bill in New Zealand faces opposition

According to the New Zealand Herald, more than 50 sporting organizations have united in opposition of the bill as they warn it could deliver a devastating blow to community sport in the country.

The publisher states that “sporting leaders say the bill’s failure to require operators to return a share of their profits to the community is a glaring and dangerous omission.” Currently, $170 million a year in pokie grants is distributed by gaming trusts to community sport programs.

The Cycling New Zealand chair, Martin Snedden, told Newstalk ZB it represents a “massive risk” to grassroots sports.

“This is a crazy move by the Government,” Snedden said. “Sport has thrived for decades off the back of community gambling grants. It all goes to clubs, not professional sport.

“There had been no consultation with the sport sector, no warning that this was coming. As soon as I saw it, I recognised the extent of the risk to community funding.”

Snedden continued to suggest the timing couldn’t be worse, with clubs already dealing with rising costs and reduced support.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram