Samsung stops Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments

Samsung stops Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments

Galaxy Buds Pro 3 promotional image
tl;dr

  • Samsung halted Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments due to quality control issues reported by retailers.
  • The manufacturer confirmed the issues with early production units and is enhancing its quality control processes.
  • Samsung apologized for the inconvenience and advised affected customers to contact Samsung or visit a service center.

Samsung, the global maker of audio and mobile devices, has halted the shipment of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

A statement to Android Authority confirmed that the overall reason for the shipments’ halt was that retailers reported several quality control issues.

Samsung halts shipments of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung has been battling with reports of issues since some consumers noticed that the buds could be easily torn and damaged.

The manufacturer’s statement said, “There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.”

Amazon removed the product from its online store completely, while Samsung delayed the release to address the quality control issues.

“We have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place,” the statement continued.

Samsung has taken the issue seriously, but it will do little to halt the negativity aimed at the company for such a flagship product.

The company concluded to those affected saying” We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.”

We reported late last month that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was an anticipated piece of audio kit for Samsung fans. So, the disappointment will be real for those who pre-ordered the expensive accessories.

Most Android users will hold to the accessories linked to the devices, but this is a bloody nose for Samsung on a marquee piece of tech.

The company will hope there are no quality control issues with the other recently revealed devices. We reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 would introduce a host of AI features that would replace and update the existing ones for Android users.

Image: Samsung.

Brian-Damien Morgan
