PrizePicks gains fantasy sports operating license in New York.

PrizePicks is back in New York following last year’s $15 million settlement for operating without a license.

Fantasy sports operator PrizePicks will now be able to offer its service in New York, after being awarded an interactive fantasy sports operating license by the New York State Gaming Commission. PrizePicks has confirmed that it plans to launch its peer-to-peer offering in New York in the coming weeks.

“New York is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and we know they will be excited to have PrizePicks back,” said Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks. “We’re thrilled to offer a great entertainment experience that elevates how they engage on game day and beyond.”

PrizePicks’ background in New York’s gaming scene

This comes after PrizePicks paid nearly $15 million to the Gaming Commission in 2024 in a legal settlement over its licensing issues. Now, the company maintains that it has “worked closely with state gaming regulators to ensure that its new peer-to-peer contests comply with New York’s strict fantasy sports requirements.”

“We want to thank the New York State Gaming Commission for their collaboration and recognition of our peer-to-peer offering as a fantasy sports contest,” said Jason Barclay, PrizePicks’ Head of Public Policy and Chief Legal Officer. “We worked diligently to design a game that meets the Commission’s rigorous standards, and New York’s decision underscores the idea that innovation in fantasy sports can thrive within a clear regulatory framework.”

New York is now the 16th jurisdiction to formally license PrizePicks for operations, confirming that PrizePicks’ contests can be offered as games of skill under its fantasy sports laws. The fantasy sports operator has also been investing heavily in the social side of its app recently, bringing in famous faces to promote The Feed and its various community-focused features.

Featured image: PrizePicks