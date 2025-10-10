Popular Search Terms

PrizePicks launches 'The Feed' to bolster fantasy sports app. Promotional image for PrizePicks featuring the app’s new feature called 'The Feed.' The left side shows bold white text reading 'The Feed' on a purple background, while the right side displays a mobile phone screen showing the PrizePicks interface with user posts, lineups, and engagement buttons

PrizePicks, the daily fantasy sports site, is launching a new slate of features for its app. The company says that it’ll “evolve how fans engage” with the community, friends, and “celebrities,” all while watching sports. It’ll take the form of “The Feed,” a take on the usual social media feeds that provides methods of communicating with others on the app.

The elevator pitch is to bring “debates out of the group chat.” PrizePicks will be following tactics that other social media, gaming, and app-based companies are following to try to increase engagement with the app to drive new business. If users stick with the app by integrating social tech, it could push them to pay for certain features on the app.

This will be joined by player profiles, which the company unveiled recently. It shows lifetime stats, and others can now find users through the app. The Feed will then bring these to the attention of users who then follow those profiles.

As it’s a fantasy sports app, users will now be able to react or copy the lineups that their followed accounts use. Players will also now be able to share their PrizePicks lineup through a link, and an insistence on bringing “friends along for the ride.”

PrizePicks launches social feed as it catches up to other fantasy football apps

This type of feature was introduced to DraftKings in the last few years, but hasn’t been at the forefront of the app’s business. The idea is the same, however, to bring the betting conversation out of other apps and into the business itself.

In August, PrizePicks ran a campaign to promote the new season of fantasy football, featuring different celebrities, like Druski and Marshawn Lynch. It also recently gained CFTC approval after lottery-led gaming entertainment company Allwyn International AG acquired a majority stake in PrizePicks, approximately 62.3%.

Featured image: PrizePicks

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

