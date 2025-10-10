PrizePicks launches ‘The Feed’ to bolster fantasy sports app

PrizePicks, the daily fantasy sports site, is launching a new slate of features for its app. The company says that it’ll “evolve how fans engage” with the community, friends, and “celebrities,” all while watching sports. It’ll take the form of “The Feed,” a take on the usual social media feeds that provides methods of communicating with others on the app.

The elevator pitch is to bring “debates out of the group chat.” PrizePicks will be following tactics that other social media, gaming, and app-based companies are following to try to increase engagement with the app to drive new business. If users stick with the app by integrating social tech, it could push them to pay for certain features on the app.

This will be joined by player profiles, which the company unveiled recently. It shows lifetime stats, and others can now find users through the app. The Feed will then bring these to the attention of users who then follow those profiles.

Share Lineups with friends or to socials from the feed 📲 pic.twitter.com/cMmSDpnxJF — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) September 3, 2025

As it’s a fantasy sports app, users will now be able to react or copy the lineups that their followed accounts use. Players will also now be able to share their PrizePicks lineup through a link, and an insistence on bringing “friends along for the ride.”

This type of feature was introduced to DraftKings in the last few years, but hasn’t been at the forefront of the app’s business. The idea is the same, however, to bring the betting conversation out of other apps and into the business itself.

In August, PrizePicks ran a campaign to promote the new season of fantasy football, featuring different celebrities, like Druski and Marshawn Lynch. It also recently gained CFTC approval after lottery-led gaming entertainment company Allwyn International AG acquired a majority stake in PrizePicks, approximately 62.3%.

Featured image: PrizePicks