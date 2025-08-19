PrizePicks pulls in Druski and ex-football legends for its new promotional campaign

PrizePicks has launched a new campaign featuring a bunch of celebrities as the new football season kicks off. One of the largest fantasy sports operators in America, it banks on the comedy stylings of acts like Druski, while bringing in some big names from the world of football.

Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, actor Adam Devine, and College Football Hall of Fame star Reggie Bush all join PrizePicks to promote the fantasy football league it runs. It’s a tongue-in-cheek affair, with videos of the stars “ribbing” each other over failed pursuits or performing skits.

Execs weigh in on the new PrizePicks ads

Speaking in the press release, Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks, said:

“Our passionate community connects the worlds of sports and entertainment, and we wanted to fuel the excitement of football season with our biggest campaign yet.

“One thing we know about PrizePicks users is they love to be right, so this campaign is an homage to everyone who knows that winning feeling.”

Adding to this, NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch said:

“I rock with PrizePicks….in the end, I like stacking dubs, I like putting people in position so they can get their wins, and I’m appreciative PrizePicks wanted me on their squad to do some more winning.

“Maybe baking isn’t really my thing, but on PrizePicks, you already know how I get down.”

Rob Baird, Co-Founder of Preacher, a creative company based out of Austin, Texas, said:

“This campaign taps into the simple truth that the only thing sports fans enjoy more than their team winning is the pure satisfaction of ‘being right,’ among friends.

“Enlisting these legends of comedy and football to represent the healthy banter that comes with playing PrizePicks was a no-brainer. Just letting them be themselves perfectly captured the thrill of getting in on the action.”

Last week, PFF, a company that pulls in data from the NFL, launched its new PFF+ app that allows bettors to gain a little more inside knowledge to help with their picks.