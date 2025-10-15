PrizePicks teams up with famous faces to promote The Feed

Fantasy sports app PrizePicks has teamed up with some famous faces for a new series promoting The Feed.

PrizePicks is kicking off basketball season with a series starring Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Candace Parker, and comedic actors Sam Richardson and Drew “Druski” Desbordes. The blend of sporting and comedic talent is designed to promote The Feed and its new social features that allow players to see and interact with picks their friends and the community are making in real time.

“We are thrilled to team up with basketball and cultural icons to showcase our new social features, making it simpler than ever to get in on the action with PrizePicks,” said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks, in a press release. “These humorous spots show off that ‘It’s Good to be Right,’ even if that means leaning on the knowledge of your friends.”

Where to see PrizePicks’ spots

Iverson and Richardson try out The PrizePicks Feed in the ad, with Richardson borrowing AI’s basketball expertise by copying his lineup with one click. The ad escalates as Richardson attempts to copy everything Iverson does, including his famous swagger.

“I have always shared my game with the fans…the crossover, the swagger, the headband,” Iverson said. “This campaign lets me bring that same vibe. It’s about hoops, culture, and me having fun with the fans.”

There’s another ad spot starring Parker and Druski, following the latter worrying about being late to get his PrizePicks lineup in. Parker comes to his aid by demonstrating the ability to copy the lineup using The Feed.

“One thing I know about PrizePicks players is that they know ball and they love to win,” said Parker. “I know a thing or two about winning, and this campaign is all about teaming up and getting in on the action together.”

Featured image: PrizePicks