Odds revealed as second half of F1 2025 season set to begin

With F1 teams coming to the end of their scheduled summer break, all eyes are on the second half of the season to see which team and driver will come out on top.

The Formula 1 summer shutdown occurs every year, with the FIA mandating a two-week factory closure for every team. This time off offers a reset for everyone involved, with there being no car development, wind tunnels, or late-night simulator runs able to be completed during this period.

The full break ends up being three and a half weeks long, with the Dutch Grand Prix being the first welcome back.

As we get closer to the return of the open-wheel, single-seater racing sport, we’re looking at how the odds are standing for the second half of the F1 season.

How are the drivers getting ready for the remainder of the season?

The shutdown impacts the drivers too, as many take this opportunity to recharge and recover ahead of the remaining races.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Champion has posted about being on ‘DND,’ with a social media post of him outside enjoying nature. Other drivers have taken a similar approach, including Williams’ driver Carlos Sainz, who has shared images of himself cycling in his spare time and enjoying the shutdown with family.

George Russell appears to have enjoyed time away at sea in Italy, with Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, and Max Verstappen also posting yacht-related images on social media.

What has happened in the first half of the F1 ‘25 season?

So far, the F1 season has been dominated by McLaren as the British team has won 11 Grand Prix out of the 14 events. It was only in Canada that both papaya drivers failed to make the podium.

Lando Norris secured the win five times out of the 14 races, with his worst performance being a DNF and P4. Oscar Piastri, the other McLaren driver, has won six times in the first half of the season. His worst position was P9, which was in his home country of Australia, at the beginning of the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is a four-time World Champion in the sport and previously won in 2024, has won twice this season. The Mercedes driver, George Russell, has one win under his belt in the 2025 races so far.

How many races are in the second half of the season?

This is where the Formula 1 season really starts to heat up, as fans have seen how cars are performing and some drivers have started to pull away in the drivers championship points.

The races to come are also some of the most gruelling, with high temperatures and humidity in places like Singapore being a tough aspect for drivers to contend with.

The second half begins at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands on August 31, with there being just 10 races remaining. The upcoming events are as follows:

Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort: August 31 2025

Italian Grand Prix, Monza: September 7, 2025

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku: September 21, 2025

Singapore Grand Prix, Street Circuit: October 5, 2025

United States Grand Prix, Texas: October 19, 2025

Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City: October 26, 2025

Brazilian Grand Prix, São Paulo: November 9, 2025

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Street Circuit: November 23, 2025

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail/Qatar: November 30, 2025

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina: December 7, 2025

What are the odds for the second half of the F1 season?

The second half of the F1 season in 2025 will prove to be the most important as a number of drivers are competing for the championship.

Currently, Oddschecker has Australian-born Oscar Piastri as 8/13 to win the Drivers’ Championship, with British driver Lando Norris at 7/5. Max Verstappen is 100/1, with George Russell at 250/1.

These four drivers are at the top of the drivers’ standings at the moment, with Piastri having 284 points, followed by Norris with 275, Verstappen with 187, and Russell with 172. Although there’s no knowing what will happen over the next several races, as the leaderboard could completely change.

As for the first race of the season, in the Netherlands, the sports betting website has Oscar Piastri at 6/4 to be the Dutch Grand Prix winner. Lando Norris is 8/5, Max Verstappen is 9/1, and Charles Leclerc is 12/1.

Featured Image: Credit to Liauzh on Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0 license