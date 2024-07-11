MrBeast is first ever YouTuber to reach 300M subscribers

Jimmy Donaldson, who is known as MrBeast, has officially become the first-ever YouTuber to reach a whopping 300 million subscribers, creating a major gap between his competition.

On Wednesday (July 10) when the content creator saw his channel reach 300,000,000 he immediately took to X to celebrate.

He shared a screenshot of the accomplishment and said: “I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago…lol”

I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. lol pic.twitter.com/YJadTd0pZq — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 10, 2024

On June 2, the YouTuber finally beat out Indian music label T-Series in a long-running battle for the biggest YouTube channel.

Now, he’s leading the pack and has gained a huge gap over other creators.

Top 10 biggest YouTubers by subscribers

MrBeast isn’t the only one with an army of fans. However, many of the top 10 most subscribed accounts are companies, like T-Series, Cocomelon, and Sony Entertainment Television.

MrBeast – 300M T-Series – 269M Cocomelon – 178M Sony Entertainment Television – 174M Kids Diana Show – 123M Vlad and Niki – 121M Like Nastya – 117M PewDiePie – 111M Zee Music Company – 108M WWE – 103M

PewDiePie is the only other individual YouTuber on the list and is known as an ‘OG’ on the platform. He’s from Sweden and became known for his comedic-style videos and latterly meme reviews. He was the most subscribed to on YouTube in 2013 and had the most viewed channel between 2014 and 2017.

He also had a heated battle with T-Series to become the most subscribed channel, with the Indian-based account beating him in 2019 and culminating in PewDiePie releasing a hilarious, sarcastic rebuke in his ‘Congratulations’ video.

Who is MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson started making videos under the username MrBeast on February 12, 2020.

His content has changed since then as he began by posting largely gaming-related videos, before then focusing on the fast-paced and high-production videos that he is now known for.

The most popular video on his channel, sitting at 630 million views, is titled ‘$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life.’ This 25-minute-long video was a remake of the popular Netflix show.

After that video, ‘Last to Leave Circle Wins $500,000’ is the second most watched at 455 million.

In a list of accomplishments on his YouTube bio, he writes: “Raised $20,000,000 to plant 20,00,000 trees, removed 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean, built wells in Africa,” amongst many others.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons