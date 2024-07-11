Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home MrBeast is first ever YouTuber to reach 300M subscribers

MrBeast is first ever YouTuber to reach 300M subscribers

Mr Beast has become the most subscribed channel on YouTube
TL:DR

  • MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, reached 300 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first to achieve this milestone.
  • On June 2, he surpassed Indian music label T-Series, which currently has 269 million subscribers, in the subscriber count.
  • His most popular video, "456,000 Squid Game In Real Life," has 630 million views, showcasing his high-production content.

Jimmy Donaldson, who is known as MrBeast, has officially become the first-ever YouTuber to reach a whopping 300 million subscribers, creating a major gap between his competition.

On Wednesday (July 10) when the content creator saw his channel reach 300,000,000 he immediately took to X to celebrate.

He shared a screenshot of the accomplishment and said: “I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago…lol”

On June 2, the YouTuber finally beat out Indian music label T-Series in a long-running battle for the biggest YouTube channel.

Now, he’s leading the pack and has gained a huge gap over other creators.

Top 10 biggest YouTubers by subscribers

MrBeast isn’t the only one with an army of fans. However, many of the top 10 most subscribed accounts are companies, like T-Series, Cocomelon, and Sony Entertainment Television.

  1. MrBeast – 300M
  2. T-Series – 269M
  3. Cocomelon – 178M
  4. Sony Entertainment Television – 174M
  5. Kids Diana Show – 123M
  6. Vlad and Niki – 121M
  7. Like Nastya – 117M
  8. PewDiePie – 111M
  9. Zee Music Company – 108M
  10. WWE – 103M

PewDiePie is the only other individual YouTuber on the list and is known as an ‘OG’ on the platform. He’s from Sweden and became known for his comedic-style videos and latterly meme reviews. He was the most subscribed to on YouTube in 2013 and had the most viewed channel between 2014 and 2017.

He also had a heated battle with T-Series to become the most subscribed channel, with the Indian-based account beating him in 2019 and culminating in PewDiePie releasing a hilarious, sarcastic rebuke in his ‘Congratulations’ video.

Who is MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson started making videos under the username MrBeast on February 12, 2020.

His content has changed since then as he began by posting largely gaming-related videos, before then focusing on the fast-paced and high-production videos that he is now known for.

The most popular video on his channel, sitting at 630 million views, is titled ‘$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life.’ This 25-minute-long video was a remake of the popular Netflix show.

After that video, ‘Last to Leave Circle Wins $500,000’ is the second most watched at 455 million.

In a list of accomplishments on his YouTube bio, he writes: “Raised $20,000,000 to plant 20,00,000 trees, removed 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean, built wells in Africa,” amongst many others.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Kick stream Fousey was swatted while streaming live
Kick Streamer Fousey gets swatted live in middle of parking lot
Sophie Atkinson
Mr Beast has become the most subscribed channel on YouTube
MrBeast is first ever YouTuber to reach 300M subscribers
Sophie Atkinson
Super Mario and Baskin Robbins
Super Mario ice cream arrives as Nintendo colab with Baskin Robbins
Brian-Damien Morgan
Screenshot of Tubi's homepage with movies and TV shows
Netflix streaming rival Tubi expands with over 20,000 titles
Rachael Davies
youtube logo with an blue aura of power around it on a stage with musical notes emanating from it, poster, vibrant
YouTube wants record labels to license music for its AI song generator
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kick stream Fousey was swatted while streaming live
Entertainment

Kick Streamer Fousey gets swatted live in middle of parking lot
Sophie Atkinson27 seconds

Content creator Yousef Saleh Erakat, who goes by Fousey, found himself in a scary situation this week (July 9) as he suddenly became surrounded by police while livestreaming in a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.