MrBeast officially overtakes T-Series and becomes channel with most YouTube subscribers

MrBeast officially overtakes T-Series and becomes channel with most YouTube subscribers

MrBeast in a video wearing a light purple shirt with his logo. Behind him is a dark green bushy background with a red banner displaying the YouTube logo with the text "Subscribe"

MrBeast has beat out Indian music label T-Series in a long-running battle for the biggest YouTube channel.

The T-Series account is from India’s largest music label and movie studio and they post clips from upcoming movies, trailers, and artist videos. While they once held the record for five years, this was beaten on Sunday 2 June.

With almost 800 videos under his belt, Jimmy Donaldson who goes by the username ‘MrBeast’ has reached 269 million subscribers – higher than any other account.

The 26-year-old has already grown by three million subscribers since he became the new record holder on Sunday. He took to the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) to share the news with a screenshot of his statistics.

He said: “After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie.” He then went on to share how Saturday June 1 saw the channel spike in subscribers.

 

“Yesterday was the most subscribers we’ve ever gotten in a day,” with over 11 million people clicking the subscribe button in the 24-hour period. According to the screenshot, the channel normally receives between six million and eight million people subscribing every day.

It was six years ago that Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg was surpassed in subscriber count by the Indian music channel.

Who is MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson joined the video platform under the username MrBeast on February 20, 2012.

The American started out by posting largely gaming-related content, but he soon found his groove and is now known for creating fast-paced and high-production videos that usually include a giveaway or challenge of some kind.

In the years since creating content, he has given away one million dollars in a video, donated over 100 cars, given away two private islands, and even re-created the Netflix show Squid Games in real life.

The video titled ‘$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life’ is his most watched and has amassed over 615 million views in the two years since it was posted.

For those who want to see more, he’s just recently signed a TV deal with Amazon which is reportedly worth as much as $100 million.

Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

Tech Journalist

