Home Missouri crackdown forces major gambling machine supplier to halt operations across state

Missouri crackdown forces major gambling machine supplier to halt operations across state

Missouri crackdown shuts Torch Electronics gaming machines. Missouri attorney general orders illegal gaming machines removed statewide amid crackdown. Missouri attorney general Hanaway in a red blazer stands at a brightly lit gas station at night, with fuel pumps in the background and a colorful slot-style gaming machine illuminated beside her.

Missouri’s largest supplier of electronic gambling machines is shutting down operations across the state, a move officials say marks a turning point in a widening crackdown on illegal gaming.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said in a press release that Torch Electronics will stop running its machines beginning Friday, April 10, 2026, following coordination with federal prosecutors. State officials have long pointed to the company as the biggest distributor of unlawful gambling devices in Missouri.

The shutdown follows a joint investigation involving both U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Missouri and the attorney general’s office, indicating a coordinated push to rein in machines that have spread through gas stations, convenience stores, and other retail spots.

“I am pleased to announce Torch Electronics has suspended all operations involving illegal gambling devices, effective this Friday, as a result of a coordinated investigation by my office and the U.S. Attorneys,” Hanaway said. “Torch’s agreement to proactively halt these operations signals clearly that there has never been a gray market.”

According to the state, Torch has already alerted businesses using its machines and told them to power down by the same deadline. Those terminals, often resembling slot machines, have operated for years in a legal gray area that officials now say never truly existed.

Ongoing investigation and enforcement efforts against Torch Electronics in Missouri

State and federal authorities are treating the shutdown as a major step, but not the end of the road. Hanaway said investigators are continuing to examine other companies, store owners, and operators tied to similar devices.

“While this is a tremendous step forward for Missouri, our office will continue to investigate and seek enforcement action against other operators, manufacturers, and retail stores facilitating this illegal activity,” she said.

The crackdown builds on several recent developments. A federal judge has already ruled that certain gas station slot-style machines violate Missouri law, undercutting arguments that the devices fall outside gambling regulations. At the same time, prosecutors have filed charges against individual stores accused of hosting illegal machines.

Officials say Missouri law clearly bans unregulated gambling devices, and enforcement efforts are now catching up after years of inconsistent oversight. In February, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri found that the devices violate Missouri’s gambling statutes. The machines have drawn complaints from regulators and the licensed casino industry, which argues they siphon revenue while avoiding taxes and rules.

Hanaway framed the effort as a coordinated response across local, state, and federal agencies aimed at dismantling an entrenched network of unlawful gaming.

For now, Torch Electronics’ exit is expected to remove a large share of these machines from circulation almost overnight. Still, authorities say additional legal action and regulatory steps are likely.

Featured image: Office of the Missouri Attorney General / Canva

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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