Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed felony charges and a civil lawsuit against a Greene County convenience store owner, accusing him of running illegal gambling machines out of a Brookline shop.

Himanshu B. Patel is listed as the managing officer of Briarwood One Stop. Investigators say customers were able to use unlicensed gaming devices inside the store.

We are prepared to go to every corner of the state to eradicate illegal gaming operations. https://t.co/1LH0paWuYH — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) March 18, 2026

Missouri attorney general says store put profit over public safety by allegedly allowing illegal gambling

Speaking at a press conference, Hanaway said prosecutors brought two felony counts of first-degree promoting gambling, along with a separate civil action targeting the business itself.

“Businesses that allow illegal gambling to operate under their roofs are making a deliberate choice to put profit over public safety,” Hanaway said in a statement.

“My Office is committed to dismantling illegal gaming operations, ensuring they have no place in our communities. We will enforce the law and protect our neighborhoods in every county.”

Briarwood One Stop in Brookline, Missouri, where authorities allege illegal gambling machines were operated. Credit: Google Maps

The investigation was led by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, working alongside the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Local Prosecutor Dan Patterson backed the effort, saying: “Attorney General Hanaway’s statewide initiative is exactly the kind of coordinated effort needed to tackle illegal gambling devices at scale. My office is proud to support that effort here in Greene County.”

State officials also issued a general warning to operators across Missouri: “To anyone housing or operating these illegal devices… unplug, shut down, and remove the devices immediately.”

According to the felony complaint, Patel is accused of knowingly making money from illegal gambling activity between March 5 and March 12, 2026. Prosecutors say he set up and ran video gambling machines that handled more than $100 in wagers per day. A second charge alleges he collected more than $100 in a single day tied to multiple machines operating as part of the same setup.

If convicted, the Class E felony could carry penalties of up to four years in prison, fines reaching $10,000, or both.

In a parallel civil case, the state claims Patel and Briarwood One Stop operated “unlicensed and unregulated gambling machines.” Court filings say the store housed 12 electronic devices that allowed customers to play and cash out winnings on-site.

State attorneys argue that setup violates the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and qualifies as a public nuisance. The filing states the defendants “offer the public access to unlicensed and unregulated gambling machines” and are therefore “doing so in violation” of state law. It also points to Missouri statutes that classify any property regularly used for unlawful gambling as a nuisance.

The Attorney General’s Office is asking the court to shut down gambling activity at the location, declare the property a nuisance, potentially close the business for up to a year, and impose civil penalties.

Officials stress the charges remain allegations, and Patel is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case comes amid a statewide push against unlicensed gaming. Recent enforcement efforts have led to the removal of such machines across Missouri, while state leaders continue targeting businesses that host them. Courts have also weighed in, including a federal ruling that found certain gas station-style slot machines illegal because they rely on chance rather than skill.

Both the criminal and civil proceedings are pending in Greene County Circuit Court.

Featured image: Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway via X