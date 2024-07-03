How to join friends in The First Descendant and play together in a party

Since The First Descendant is a very social experience, you’ll likely want to get in with your friends and all progress toward that max level together.

However, with any new game in this day in age, the partying up process can be different that what you’re used to.

Here, we’ll take you through what you need to know on how to join your friends in The First Descendant so you can play through this new looter shooter together.

How to play with friends in The First Descendant

So, to join friends in The First Descendant, let’s run through the whole partying up process from start to finish.

Your first task is to wrap up the tutorial and make it to the main hub of Albion. You won’t be able to play with your friends before this so don’t worry, you’re not locked out of some co-op action.

After making it to Albion, here are the steps you need to follow to get your friends added:

Open you menu and navigate to the Social tab

Press on the chip icon on the left to open your friends list and add the people you want to play with

After adding, you can then select the ones you want to and invite them into your party

If you’re the one that is receiving the request, you need to again go into the Social tab and you should be able to see any requests in this area.

You can also invite someone directly to your party if you find them in Albion by interacting with them but it is unlikely to find your friends this way.

With all of that in mind, now you can party up with whoever is on your list and get to taking down some bosses together.

One thing to note here is that all loot is individual so you don’t need to be at loggerheads with your friends for who is taking the best gear, always nice to know there’s no further competition.

To be the envy of your party though, check out what Twitch Drops you can get, as well as securing any beta rewards if you managed to get into the playtests.