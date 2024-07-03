Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to join friends in The First Descendant and play together in a party

How to join friends in The First Descendant and play together in a party

Three characters in The First Descendant

Since The First Descendant is a very social experience, you’ll likely want to get in with your friends and all progress toward that max level together.

However, with any new game in this day in age, the partying up process can be different that what you’re used to.

Here, we’ll take you through what you need to know on how to join your friends in The First Descendant so you can play through this new looter shooter together.

How to play with friends in The First Descendant

So, to join friends in The First Descendant, let’s run through the whole partying up process from start to finish.

Your first task is to wrap up the tutorial and make it to the main hub of Albion. You won’t be able to play with your friends before this so don’t worry, you’re not locked out of some co-op action.

After making it to Albion, here are the steps you need to follow to get your friends added:

  • Open you menu and navigate to the Social tab
  • Press on the chip icon on the left to open your friends list and add the people you want to play with
  • After adding, you can then select the ones you want to and invite them into your party

If you’re the one that is receiving the request, you need to again go into the Social tab and you should be able to see any requests in this area.

You can also invite someone directly to your party if you find them in Albion by interacting with them but it is unlikely to find your friends this way.

With all of that in mind, now you can party up with whoever is on your list and get to taking down some bosses together.

One thing to note here is that all loot is individual so you don’t need to be at loggerheads with your friends for who is taking the best gear, always nice to know there’s no further competition.

To be the envy of your party though, check out what Twitch Drops you can get, as well as securing any beta rewards if you managed to get into the playtests.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Three characters in The First Descendant
How to join friends in The First Descendant and play together in a party
Jacob Woodward
Super Mario and Baskin Robbins
Super Mario ice cream arrives as Nintendo colab with Baskin Robbins
Brian-Damien Morgan
The new 2024 D&D rules
Dungeons & Dragons’ new crafting system – what is it and when could it come to a video game near you?
Paul McNally
Bunny in a special skin in The First Descendant
The First Descendant Season 1 – everything we know about what’s to come in the new looter shooter
Paul McNally
Valby in The First Descendant
How to get Valby in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Three characters in The First Descendant
Gaming

How to join friends in The First Descendant and play together in a party
Jacob Woodward8 seconds

Since The First Descendant is a very social experience, you’ll likely want to get in with your friends and all progress toward that max level together. However, with any new...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.