How to level fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fresh from the knowledge that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a very high max level cap of level 999, you would be sensible to be asking as your next question how you can go about farming XP as quickly as possible to get you up through the levels is the most economical way. There are several ways you can max out your game time to gather as much XP as possible so we have put them together in this handy guide.

Level quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2

More or less anything you do within the game will help boost your XP, but there are definitely certainly things you should consider concentrating on if you want it to go out quicker so you can climb the ranks. We have broken a few down below.

Kill every enemy

There is a lot to be said for not avoiding a fight. The harder the enemy the more XP you gain, and while it can be draining sometimes just constantly fighting everything if you limit yourselves to bursts of slaughter then things might seem a bit less repetitive. It is always worth seeking out enemies that have a purple health bar and engaging them as they will offer up more XP in return for their untimely demise.

Complete your quests

The main quest, which you will probably be playing by default will lead you through the story and offer up XP as you complete these sections. If you totally ignore the main quest to play the game your way then you will miss out on vital boosts early doors.

NPC Sidequests

As you may expect completing sidequests will boost your XP. It’s up to you how many you take on, and they are probably not as valuable early on as the main quest progression, but they can break up the mass killing and gain you XP at the same time.

Graveyards

If you are not easily spooked a bit of a moonlight wander through the gravestones can be quite rewarding as the spawning of skeletons and zombies with worth the trek. Again, you can pick and choose your fights to take on only the toughest you think you can manage for the biggest XP gain.

Farming XP in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you want to cheese your way through some early gains you can concentrate on killing ogres. Initially, these are not the easiest to beat but do offer a good healthy XP risk/reward. Beat them, camp for the night and when you wake up the ogre will have respawned for easy XP. It’s a bit silly to keep doing it but we know that won’t stop some of you. It is also something that is likely to get patched out sooner rather than later.

