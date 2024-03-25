What is the Max level in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

So the Dragon’s Dogma 2 journey has started for you and you want to try and get some kind of handle on how long it will take to max out your character. For a game that is a follow-up to one that was last seen 12 years ago, and we might not see another for a further decade, as you can imagine, reaching the top level in DD2 is not going to be easy, but what exactly are we up against here?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Max Level

Going into Dragon’s Dogma 2 we already knew that the original DD had a max level cap of 200 so we were always expecting it to be around this or somewhere north of that number. Not the case. The max level you can reach in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an astonishing Level 999. And no, that is not a typo.

Whereas games such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are happy with their max levels around the 70 mark, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to make you grind for a living if you are one of those obsessive types who simply have to max out your Arisen.

Pawns also have a max level of 999 so, let’s be honest, for most people getting anywhere close to these numbers is going to take months if not forever and many will not be bothered. However, if you are one of the brave few who give it a go, we will see you next winter.

Max Vocation Rank in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Each vocation also has a top cap as well but thankfully this is not anything killer. Every Vocation’s top rank is 19m and climbing the ranks relies on you gaining Discipline Points (DP) which are mainly obtained by winning fights, making scrapping an important part of your rank climb.

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 pages you may like